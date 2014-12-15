Preview: Bucks at Suns

The Milwaukee Bucks are three wins shy of last season’s total already and look to continue that progress when they begin a four-game Western road swing against the Phoenix Suns on Monday. The Bucks managed only 15 victories in 2013-14 and stand in playoff position in Eastern Conference after beating the Los Angeles Clippers 111-106 on Saturday at home. The Suns are allowing 108.2 points during a five-game losing streak, including a 112-88 drubbing at Oklahoma City on Sunday.

The victory over the Clippers ended a rough 1-5 slide by the Bucks. “Last year we would lose games and we would make excuses and talk about the future,” Milwaukee guard Brandon Knight told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. “This year we’re trying to find solutions.” Phoenix was without leading scorer Goran Dragic (16.1) on Sunday due to a lower-back strain and the talented guard could return as soon as Monday.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Arizona (Phoenix)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (12-12): Milwaukee has scored at least 100 points in nine straight contests for the first time since 1991 and has not done it in 10 in a row since 1988. Knight is leading the way for the Bucks with 17.4 points overall while youngsters Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker continue to raise their level of play. Parker, the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in October/November is shooting 60.6 percent in six December games while Antetokounmpo is averaging 17.3 points in his last four outings.

ABOUT THE SUNS (12-13): Phoenix gave up a season-high 41 points in the first quarter against Oklahoma City, trailed by 22 at halftime and shot a season-low 34.3 percent. Gerald Green started in place of Dragic and finished with a team-high 15 points Sunday while Eric Bledsoe contributed 12 on 4-of-12 shooting and the Suns were pounded 63-40 on the boards. One bright spot was rookie point guard Tyler Ennis, who contributed a season-high 11 points off the bench while fellow rookie T.J. Warren scored eight.

BUZZER-BEATERS

1. Milwaukee F Ersan Ilyasova, averaging 10.1 points, is not expected to be on the road trip due to a nasal fracture that has caused him to sit the last five games.

2. Phoenix is 1-5 in the second of back-to-back games this season with the only win coming Nov. 22 at Indiana.

3. The Bucks lost both games against the Suns last season, allowing an average of 121 points.

PREDICTION: Suns 106, Bucks 100