Bucks ride fast start to rout of Suns

PHOENIX -- On a five-game losing streak and playing on back-to-back nights to end a road trip, Milwaukee coach Jason Kidd didn't know what to expect from his Bucks against the Phoenix Suns.

What he got was the team's best quarter of the season and an offensive explosion.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 18 of his 30 points in Milwaukee's 45-point first quarter and the Bucks weathered a 27-point second quarter by Phoenix guard Devin Booker to steamroll the Suns 137-112 on Saturday.

"The sun was shining here and our guys were feeling good," Kidd said. "It was a great group effort. We haven't been playing well, we've been on the road, and I thought the guys came out with intent to win.

"I thought Giannis set the tone for us. That's why he's an All-Star. He understands the moment."

Mirza Teletovic had 19 points and Jabari Parker added 18 for the Bucks (22-28), who had lost nine of 10 games but had six players in double figures and set a season high for points in a quarter, half (74) and game.

Milwaukee shot a season-high 63 percent and many came from close range. The Bucks outscored the Suns 74-42 in the paint.

"This is what we do. We score in the paint," said Antetokounmpo, who made 12 of 20 shots. "We try to go to our strength as much as possible. We were hungry to get a win. Against Denver (a 121-117 loss on Friday), we came back in the game but didn't win."

Booker finished with a game-high 31 points for the Suns (16-35), who have lost six of the last seven overall and five straight at home. Marquese Chriss added a career-high 27 points for Phoenix, which fell behind 25 points in the second quarter and couldn't stop the Bucks with Booker's flurry.

"You give up 74 points in the paint, you're going to lose," said Suns forward P.J. Tucker, who had 13 points and a career-high seven steals. "We played hard, we just didn't play smart. Chasing non-shooters over the top, not getting back on defense, turning the ball over at the top of key to a team that thrives on transition points ... you're going to lose."

The Bucks hit 17 of 22 shots in the first quarter, scoring 26 of their 45 points from in the paint. Antetokounmpo made eight of his nine shots and ex-Sun Teletovic capped a 17-0 Milwaukee run with a 3-pointer to give the Bucks a 23-point lead at 41-18 with 1:35 left.

The 45 points was Milwaukee's highest-scoring quarter in almost four years (45 against Orlando on March 17, 2013) and its 20-point lead after one quarter (45-25) was its largest since March 20, 2011, against the New York Knicks (32-9).

Milwaukee kept coming early in the second period, with Jason Terry's 3-pointer extending the lead to 58-33 with 7:34 left.

That's when Booker, who didn't score into the first 16-plus minutes of the game, and the Suns took off.

Booker hit a 3-pointer with 7:14 left to make it a 58-36 game, the first of five 3-pointers he hit in the quarter. Booker made 9 of 11 shots the rest of the way and scored 27 of the final 33 Phoenix points of the half. His two free throws with 5.2 seconds capped a 19-8 run to cut the Milwaukee lead to 74-66 at the half.

Booker's 27-point quarter was one short of the Suns' record 28 points he had in the fourth quarter of a 113-108 loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Mexico City. He had 26 in the second half of a 105-103 win at the Sacramento Kings on Friday, including the game-winner at the buzzer.

"I was just trying to get my team back in the game," Booker said. "We had probably our slowest start of the season, got in a 20-plus point hole. I was trying to get us back in it.

"It's just that zone ... if you play basketball long enough, it happens. It would have been better if it could have lasted longer, the whole game. But we still have a lot of work to do."

The Suns fell behind quickly again in the second half. Greg Monroe had nine points in the third quarter and Milwaukee took a 101-89 lead to the fourth before stretching it to as many as 27 in the fourth quarter.

NOTES: Suns forward Dragan Bender missed his fifth game in the last six with a right ankle injury. ... Post players Roy Hibbert and Spencer Hawes, obtained in a trade with the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday for C Miles Plumlee, joined the Bucks in Phoenix on Saturday and will make their debuts on Wednesday against the Miami Heat. "They're veterans, they understand what it takes to win," Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. "Hibbert protects the rim; he can shoot the ball on the perimeter and can put the ball in the basket in the paint. Hawes can shoot the 3 and stretch the defense. They both know how to play the game the right way." ... SG Khris Middleton, who has missed the entire season following surgery on a torn left hamstring, is also expected to be ready Wednesday. ... Suns SG Devin Booker entered Saturday with at least 20 points in 15 consecutive games. Only Tom Chambers (21), Gail Goodrich (20), Amar'e Stoudemire (18) and Charlie Scott (17) have longer streaks in franchise history.