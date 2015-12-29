Preview: Bucks at Thunder

The streaking Oklahoma City Thunder look for their 11th victory in the past 13 games when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. Oklahoma City has the offense revved up and has scored 118 or more points in three of the last five contests, including Sunday’s 122-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets.

The Thunder shot a season-high 57.8 percent from the field against Denver while small forward Kevin Durant and point guard Russell Westbrook recorded historic double-doubles. Westbrook had 30 points and 12 assists and Durant contributed 26 points and 10 assists while becoming the first teammates to have 25 points and 10 assists in the same regulation game since Utah’s John Stockton (31 points, 11 assists) and Karl Malone (27 points, 10 assists) on Feb. 2, 1996. “I was aggressive trying to score and make plays,” Durant said afterward. “When I’m aggressive, that sets the tone for us.” Milwaukee is struggling on the road with 13 losses in its last 14 away contests, including Monday’s 103-93 setback against the Dallas Mavericks.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBATV, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN Oklahoma

ABOUT THE BUCKS (12-20): Second-year forward Jabari Parker has played poorly in three of the last four games and has yet to hit his stride this season. Parker had just six points on 2-of-7 shooting in the loss to Dallas after being just 2-of-12 in Saturday’s loss to Toronto. Parker missed the first four games of the season due to the major knee injury that cut short his rookie campaign and has yet to score 20 points in a game this season.

ABOUT THE THUNDER (21-10): Backup center Enes Kanter is on a three-game roll in which he is averaging 17 points on 21-of-32 shooting along with 10.7 rebounds. He was spectacular in the win over Denver as he scored 21 points on 7-of-8 shooting in just 25 minutes. “I just want to help my team win,” Kanter told reporters. “It doesn’t matter — off the bench, play one minute or 48. When I‘m out there, Coach (Billy Donovan) tells me to bring energy and just go after rebounds and I‘m just trying to do that.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Thunder have won five of the last seven meetings.

2. Milwaukee PF John Henson (elbow) is expected to sit out for the second straight night.

3. Oklahoma City backup SG Dion Waiters is averaging just 2.7 points on 4-of-19 shooting during the past three games.

PREDICTION: Thunder 106, Bucks 93