Thunder 101, Bucks 85: Kevin Durant racked up 33 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as host Oklahoma City survived a sluggish outing to pull away from Milwaukee.

Serge Ibaka collected 17 points and 17 rebounds for the Thunder, who avoided a season-high third consecutive loss. Jeremy Lamb added 17 points off the bench and Thabo Sefolosha scored 14.

Reserves Luke Ridnour and O.J. Mayo each scored 16 points to lead the Bucks, who have lost five straight and 13 of 15. Rookie Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 13 points and 11 rebounds and Brandon Knight also scored 13 for Milwaukee.

The Bucks missed their first 10 shots but only trailed by two when Antetokounmpo finally got them on the board with a dunk 5:23 into the game. Oklahoma City led 14-10 after one quarter before both teams came to life somewhat and the Thunder took a 38-35 lead into halftime.

Oklahoma City heated up and went off for 39 points in the third as Durant scored 14 points and the Thunder stretched the lead to 77-62 entering the final stanza. Mayo scored eight straight points and Ersan Ilyasova hit a 3-pointer to pull the Bucks within 81-75 with nine minutes left, but that was as close as Milwaukee got down the stretch.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bucks C Larry Sanders was called for a flagrant-2 foul and ejected after throwing a pair of elbow shots at Oklahoma City F Steven Adams. … Durant has scored 30 or more points in three straight games and seven of his last nine. … Milwaukee’s 10 points in the first quarter are the fewest the Thunder have allowed in the opening period in franchise history.