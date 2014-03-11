Preview: Bucks at Timberwolves

The Minnesota Timberwolves are running out of time to make a playoff push in the Western Conference. The Timberwolves lag behind the Memphis Grizzlies and the Phoenix Suns in the race for the No. 8 spot in the West after two losses in their last three games but have a good chance to start a positive run when they welcome the NBA-worst Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday. The Bucks are playing the second night of a back-to-back after beating the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Minnesota has the misfortune of being stuck in the West, where at least two very good teams will miss the playoffs. The Timberwolves are trying to avoid being one of those teams but have not helped themselves by dropping two of the first three on a four-game homestand while allowing an average of 110 points. Milwaukee snapped a three-game slide thanks to a fourth-quarter rally on Monday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (13-50): Milwaukee is attempting to make some history with its first back-to-back victories of the season. The Bucks are also nipping at the heels of the Philadelphia 76ers (15-48), who have dropped 17 in a row and are mounting a serious challenge for the most ping pong balls at the NBA draft lottery. Milwaukee was a playoff team as recently as last season and can at least still claim to be putting in the effort after rallying from an 18-point deficit on Monday.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (31-31): Kevin Love came up an assist shy of a triple-double on Sunday but Minnesota could not defend the 3-point line in a 111-104 loss to the Toronto Raptors. The Raptors went 14-of-24 from beyond the arc and the New York Knicks hit 11 3-pointers while posting a 118-106 triumph over the Timberwolves to begin the homestand. “I mean, it’s just tough,” center Nikola Pekovic told reporters after the loss to the Raptors. “I think tonight we were really trying, hustling, playing defense…But they had a great night from 3-point shooting. It’s tough to play against them.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Love put up 33 points and 15 boards when the Timberwolves thrashed the Bucks 117-95 in Milwaukee on Dec. 28.

2. Milwaukee G Brandon Knight has scored 24 or more points three times in the last four games.

3. Minnesota G Kevin Martin has scored 20 or more points in four of the last five games since returning from a broken left thumb.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 113, Bucks 101