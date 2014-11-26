Preview: Bucks at Timberwolves

The top two picks in the 2014 NBA Draft will face each other for the first time as professionals when Milwaukee’s Jabari Parker travels to Minnesota to meet Andrew Wiggins and the Timberwolves. Before meeting in the NBA Summer League, the two young stars faced one another last Nov. 12 as college freshman, with Wiggins scoring 16 of his 22 points in the second half to lift Kansas past Jabari’s Duke squad in Chicago. Parker finished with 27 points, nine rebounds and a pair of steals.

Although Wiggins claimed the first encounter, Parker’s Bucks are off to a better start this season, leaping back above .500 with a 98-86 victory over Detroit on Tuesday. Wiggins, the No. 1 overall pick, is coming off a career-high 29-point effort in a 113-101 loss to Sacramento on Saturday, making four steals in the process. Minnesota has won the last four games against Milwaukee by an average of 13 points.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), FSN North Plus (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (8-7): Milwaukee has put forth a positive start this season on the strength of solid defense and offensive balance, with loads of contributions coming from the bench. Leading that charge is forward Ersan Ilyasova, who is averaging 14.8 points in a reserve role after posting 6.8 in six starts earlier this season. The veteran has made 7-of-13 3-pointers over a span of five games.

ABOUT THE TIMBERWOLVES (3-9): Due to a rash of injuries, Wiggins has become a go-to guy faster than expected, but there is some help on the way. Forward Thaddeus Young is back with the team after spending time away following the death of his mother, and center Nikola Pekovic is due back soon from a wrist injury. Point guard Ricky Rubio (ankle) is still weeks away but has been cleared to do some light walking.

1. Bucks G Brandon Knight has scored in double figures in 15 straight games.

2. Parker is averaging 13.3 points on the road, compared to 9.3 at home.

3. Timberwolves G Kevin Martin had surgery to repair his fractured right wrist and is expected to miss six to eight weeks.

PREDICTION: Timberwolves 92, Bucks 90