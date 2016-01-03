Bucks 95, Timberwolves 85

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Milwaukee Bucks overcame a 17-point first-quarter deficit for a 95-85 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday night at Target Center.

Milwaukee started the game 0 of 11 from the field and didn’t score its first field goal until a lay-in by John Henson with 3:21 left in the first quarter. It was the longest field goal drought by an NBA team since New Orleans went without a basket until 2:42 remained in the first quarter against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 20, 2006.

But the Bucks made up for it, slowly whittling away at the Timberwolves’ lead.

The Timberwolves led 28-15 after one quarter, but the Bucks made their first big run midway through the second quarter, outscoring the Timberwolves 20-6 during one stretch to take its first lead at 42-40.

Five straight points by guard Ricky Rubio put the Timberwolves back in front and they led 47-44 at the half.

Forwards Giannia Antetokounmpo and Jabari Parker combined for 13 points in the third quarter as Milwaukee led 72-70 after three quarters before the Bucks went on their second big run of the night with an 11-0 spurt to start the fourth quarter.

Milwaukee led by as much as 14 points as Minnesota went until 5:28 remained in the fourth quarter before scoring its first field goal since the end of the third quarter.

Guard Andrew Wiggins led Minnesota with 19 points and rookie center Karl-Anthony Towns finished with eight points and 10 rebounds. Rubio had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Four of Milwaukee’s starters scored in double figures, led by center Greg Monroe with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Henson finished with 15 points off the bench.

Milwaukee completed its four-game road trip with a 2-2 record.

NOTES: The Bucks entered having won the last two games against the Timberwolves. Minnesota leads the all-time series 29-21, including 17-8 at Target Center. ... Minnesota F Damjan Rudez was a healthy scratch. ... Milwaukee returns home for a game against the San Antonio Spurs at the BMO Harris Bradley Center on Monday. Minnesota will play the Philadelphia 76ers the same night at the Wells Fargo Center.