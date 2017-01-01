Antetokounmpo leads Bucks to third straight win over Bulls

CHICAGO -- Two of the Milwaukee Bucks well-known young stars sparkled down the stretch on Saturday night.

And another might be emerging.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points and Jabari Parker added 27 as the Bucks took charge in the second half to pull away from the Chicago Bulls 116-96.

Rookie Malcolm Brogdon had 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists for a triple-double in his second NBA start. Greg Monroe scored 15 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Bucks (16-16) beat the Bulls (16-18) for the third time in three tries this season.

The Bucks trailed 51-49 after a physical first half, but Antetokounmpo, Parker and Brogdon were dominant in the second half and helped Milwaukee take charge by speeding up the game.

Milwaukee outscored Chicago 31-25 in the third quarter and then mowed down the Bulls 36-20 in the fourth quarter.

”We were expecting (Chicago) to come out and be more physical and they did,“ Antetokounmpo said. ”We did a remarkable, good job of picking up the pace, outletting the ball to me and Jabari.

“We moved the ball real well. We did our job.”

Antetokounmpo scored 20 points, Parker had 18 and Brogdon added 12 points in the second half. Antetokounmpo finished with nine rebounds, seven assists and seven blocked shots.

Brogdon logged 10 of the assists setting up plays in the second half as he filled in for injured Matthew Dellavedova for the second straight night.

“For him to come off the bench for us and then be asked to start and run the team with Giannis and Jabari, I think he’s handled everything we’ve throw at him and he was great tonight,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said.

Brogdon didn’t realize he was closing in on triple-double and credited Antetokounmpo for making it happen.

“You try to make a play for him and your mess it up and he corrects your mistake and finished it,” Brogdon said. “He’s one of those Kobe Bryant, Lebron James-type players. Playing with a guy like that makes the game easier.”

Jimmy Butler scored 26 points for Chicago, which lost its second straight and for the eighth time in 11 games. Robin Lopez had a gritty night with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Coming off the bench, Doug McDermott had 13 points and Nikola Mirotic added 10.

“We came out of the gate with great energy,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. “After the first half, we pretty much let them take whatever they wanted. It was just too easy for them.”

After shooting 43.6 percent from the field in the first half, Milwaukee was 26 of 37 from the floor in the second to finish at 56.6 percent for the game.

The Bulls started guard Michael Carter-Williams in place of Rajon Rondo, who was benched for the second half after a mistake-filled start in a 111-101 loss at Indiana on Friday. Rondo did not play Saturday.

Milwaukee got rolling in the third quarter and stretched its advantage to as many as 11 points in what had been a tight game.

Mirotic hit a 3-pointer to start the fourth quarter and trim Milwaukee’s lead to 80-79, but the Bucks pulled away using a 10-0 run.

NOTES: PG Rajon Rondo picked up three fouls in the first half of the Bulls’ loss to Indiana on Friday -- including two in the first seven minutes -- while making no shots. Hoiberg said starting PG Michael Carter-Williams instead of Rondo was strictly a basketball decision with the goal of “changing the flow of our team.” ... Carter-Williams returned Dec. 26 after missing 27 games because of a left wrist sprain and left knee bone bruise. He had just four points on Saturday after netting 12 on Friday in a loss at Indiana. “He’s given us good energy since he’s been back,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said. “I think he’s done a good job of pushing the pace.” ... G Matthew Dellavedova sat out again because of a strained right hamstring. Before the game, Bucks coach Jason Kidd said he didn’t know if Dellavedova would be ready for Milwaukee’s next game, at home on Monday night against Oklahoma City. ... The 24-year-old Malcolm Brogdon, the sixth pick in the second round out of Virginia, had 11 points, four rebounds and four assists in a 116-99 loss at Minnesota on Friday in his first NBA start. “His basketball IQ is high,” Kidd said. “He knows how to play the right way, knows how to run a team.” ... Bucks C Miles Plumlee sat out because of a right index finger sprain.