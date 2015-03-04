Preview: Bucks at Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are happy to be home after a tough road trip and will try to avoid a letdown when they host the road-weary Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The Warriors went 3-3 on their six-game trip and finished up a string of four games in five nights with a last-second loss at Brooklyn on Monday. The Bucks are enduring the second night of a back-to-back and are trying to avoid a winless four-game trip.

Golden State was down 10 late on Monday but rallied back to tie thanks to some heroics from Stephen Curry before falling just short. “Obviously, this road trip was a little bit of a disappointment, going 3-3, but if that’s a disappointment on the road, then we’re in good shape,” Curry told reporters. “The good thing about it is we fought for every second of every game. Whether you win or lose, you can hang your hat on the fact that we never quit.” Milwaukee is trying not to quit on its own road trip but will need to find more offense to hang with the Warriors.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Bay Area (Golden State)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (32-28): Milwaukee failed to reach 100 points for the sixth time in seven games in Tuesday’s 106-95 loss to stumbling Denver and is missing an opportunity to move up in the Eastern Conference standings. The Bucks have twice failed to reach 80 points in dropping five of the last six and shot 40.7 percent from the floor in Tuesday’s loss. Guard O.J. Mayo has missed three of the last four games while battling a hamstring injury and remains questionable for Wednesday, putting more pressure on the likes of Jerryd Bayless, Khris Middleton and Jared Dudley to keep pace with Golden State’s All-Star backcourt.

ABOUT THE WARRIORS (46-12): Golden State still owns the best record in the Western Conference and sits 4 1/2 games ahead of second-place Memphis. Coach Steve Kerr limited his players to around 30 minutes in Brooklyn and made liberal use of the bench on the road trip to keep everyone fresh. “If we were fighting for a playoff spot, I’d be grinding guys a little harder, but we’re in a really good position,” Kerr told reporters. “It’s more important for us to keep everyone healthy and fresh. If that costs us a game or two, that’s fine.”

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Warriors took both meetings last season by a combined 26 points.

2. Milwaukee F Ersan Ilyasova has scored in double figures in each of the last five games.

3. Golden State G Klay Thompson is 3-of-19 from 3-point range over the last two games.

PREDICTION: Warriors 115, Bucks 93