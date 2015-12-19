Warriors 121, Bucks 112

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Andre Iguodala capped a late seven-point run with a 3-pointer as the Golden State Warriors avenged their only loss of the season with a 121-112 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Shooting guard Klay Thompson had a game-high 27 points and backcourt mate Stephen Curry added 26 to go with 10 rebounds and nine assists as the Warriors (26-1), who saw a 24-game, season-opening winning streak end in a 108-95 defeat at Milwaukee last Saturday, recorded their 30th consecutive home victory dating back to last season.

The win was Golden State’s 12th straight at home this season, matching the best home start in franchise history, established initially by the defending league champs in 1975-76.

The score was tied at 108-all before Curry scored on a drive with 2:16 to play and added two free throws 20 seconds later.

Iguodala then bombed in his 3-pointer from the left corner, giving the Warriors their biggest lead of the game at 115-108 with 1:21 to go.

Point guard Michael Carter-Williams had 24 points for the Bucks, who led by as many as 15 points before suffering the fifth loss in their last six games.

After leading by as many as 13 in the first half and 15 in the third period, the Bucks held a 100-89 advantage in the fifth minute of the fourth quarter before the Warriors rallied.

Related Coverage Preview: Bucks at Warriors

Power forward Draymond Green scored eight consecutive points on a three-point play, a layup and a 3-pointer, and Curry made all three free throws after being fouled on a 3-point shot in an 11-point flurry that produced a 100-100 tie with 6:08 to go.

The Warriors took their first lead since the first quarter, 103-102, on a dunk by center Festus Ezeli with 5:01 to go.

The Bucks managed three subsequent ties, the last at 108-all with 2:29 to go on an interior hoop by center Greg Monroe, before the decisive seven-point Warriors run that gave them command.

Green had 21 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, and Ezeli contributed a 14-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Warriors, who were playing for the second time on a five-game homestand.

Golden State recorded its third consecutive home win over the Bucks despite hitting just nine of its 26 3-point attempts.

Small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo backed Carter-Williams with 20 points for Milwaukee, which had lost to the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers to begin a four-game Western swing.

Seven Bucks scored in double figures, including Monroe, who had a second consecutive double-double against the Warriors with 10 points and 13 rebounds to go with seven assists.

The Bucks nearly blew all of a 15-point lead before outfinishing the Warriors 10-5 in the third quarter to take a 93-85 lead into the final period.

Thompson hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Curry bombed in a long 2-pointer as Golden State forced a Bucks timeout at 83-80 with 3:26 remaining in the quarter.

Carter-Williams nailed a 3-pointer coming out of the timeout and backup guard O.J. Mayo, fouled on a 3-point attempt, dropped in three free throws to trigger the quarter-ending run that re-established the Milwaukee lead to eight.

The Bucks used 59.5-percent shooting to build as much as a 13-point lead en route to a 70-58 halftime advantage.

After a first quarter in which there were 13 lead changes and the difference was never greater than five, the Bucks gained the upper hand behind nine points from Antetokounmpo and eight from power forward Jabari Parker in the second period.

Meanwhile, the Bucks held Curry scoreless in the quarter and limited the Warriors to one 3-pointer in seven attempts in the period en route to building the 12-point halftime cushion.

NOTES: Bucks C Greg Monroe was given the thumbs-up to return from a two-game absence after testing his sore left knee about an hour before the game. ... Warriors fans wore shirts with “10-18” across the front in response to the “24-1” shirts that Bucks fans donned last week in hopes their team would hand Golden State its first loss. Milwaukee took a 10-17 record into Friday’s rematch. ... Bucks coach Jason Kidd noticed Warriors fans in the shirts before the game and commented, “They took the time out to waste money on the t-shirts, which is cool.” ... Yahoo Sports reported Thursday that Kidd and Bucks general manager John Hammond met with free-agent big man Carlos Boozer in Los Angeles while their club was in town to face the Lakers and Clippers earlier this week. ... The Warriors took the court having scored 100 or more points in 45 straight home games and every game this season except the 108-95 loss at Milwaukee last week.