Green’s big birthday effort guides Warriors past Bucks

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Draymond Green snapped an 11-year slump Wednesday night.

For the first time since eighth grade, the Golden State Warriors forward truly had a happy birthday.

Green scored a game-high 23 points on his 25th birthday, and Stephen Curry bombed in 3-pointers on three consecutive possessions during a decisive fourth-quarter burst, leading the Warriors to a 102-93 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

The win opened a stretch in which the Warriors (47-12) play 10 of 12 at home, where they are a league-best 25-2 this season. Golden State and Brooklyn are tied for having played the fewest home games in the league.

Coming off seasons in which they went 47-35 and 51-31, the Warriors now have 47 or more wins in three consecutive years for the first time in franchise history.

Golden State had more to celebrate than just another win. It was, after all, Green’s birthday.

“I tried to get the guys to sing ‘Happy Birthday’ before the game, but Draymond wouldn’t let them,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said afterward. “What Draymond says, goes.”

Related Coverage Preview: Bucks at Warriors

The Warriors celebrated wins on Green’s previous two birthdays as well. However, he recalled not contributing much to either win, extending a streak of poor performances on his birthday that extended even further back than his standout prep and collegiate days.

“It’s a special day, man,” Green said when asked if he enjoyed playing on his birthday. “It’s good to finally break the slump.”

Despite Green’s brilliance at both ends of the court, Golden State led just 76-73 before Curry’s fourth-quarter flurry. Curry’s three straight from long range singlehandedly produced a 9-2 run that opened a 10-point lead and allowed the Warriors to win comfortably.

”Steph had arguably one of his worst games of the year going,“ Kerr said. ”And in the span of about 60 seconds with three threes ... But that’s why he is Steph Curry.

“I used to watch that with Michael Jordan on nights where he would miss 10 shots and other guys would just clam up. He would just all of a sudden find it with that incredible confidence that was just unbreakable. Steph has that, and it’s what makes him special.”

After Curry’s long-distance display, the Bucks never got closer than eight in the final 9:12. And when they did get within 95-87 on an interior hoop by reserve forward Ersan Ilyasova with 2:32 to go, the Warriors immediately countered with a lefty dunk by backup guard Shaun Livingston and Curry’s sixth 3-pointer of the game, creating a 13-point cushion.

Green did more than just score points. He contributed a game-high 12 rebounds, five assists, three steals and three blocked shots, and he swung over to center when the Warriors countered the smallish Bucks with a size-challenged unit of their own.

“A lot of teams have been trying to go small against us,” Green said. “I think that works to our favor.”

Curry, scoring only on 3-pointers and a single free throw, complemented Green with a double-double of his own: 19 points and 11 assists. The star guard hit six of his 13 3-point attempts, and Golden State outscored the Bucks 42-15 from beyond the arc.

“You have to play 48 minutes,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “They have guys that can shoot it from anywhere. For our young guys, they have to understand that you can’t relax with a guy like (Curry).”

Shooting guard Klay Thompson dropped in three 3-pointers to account for a majority of his 17 points. Livingston, hitting seven of his 10 shots, finished with a season-best 16 points and six assists.

Small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and point guard Michael Carter-Williams had 16 points apiece to lead the Bucks, who completed an 0-4 Western swing in their league-leading 33rd road game.

Despite the loss, Kidd labeled the effort his team’s the best on the trip.

“We can build on this,” he said. “We could have put ourselves in a position to win a lot of games on this trip if we would have had that same energy and effort.”

The Bucks (32-29) began the trip with consecutive losses to three of the Western Conference’s weaker teams: the Los Angeles Lakers, Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets.

Antetokounmpo also had eight rebounds and Carter-Williams seven assists for the Bucks, who were playing without guard O.J. Mayo (sore right hamstring) for the fourth time in five games.

Bucks shooting guard Khris Middleton scored in double figures for the 14th consecutive game, finishing with 14 points. Center Zaza Pachulia (13 points, 11 rebounds) and Ilyasova (13 points, 10 rebounds) had double-doubles for Milwaukee, which outrebounded Golden State 47-34.

NOTES: The game pitted the league’s top two teams in defensive rating (points allowed per 100 possessions). The Warriors began the night with a 98.0 rating and improved upon it. The Bucks came in with a 98.7 figure. ... The Warriors have outscored opponents by an average of 15.6 points in home games, easily the top differential in the league. ... The Warriors haven’t lost a home game since Jan. 27, when they lost in overtime to the Chicago Bulls. ... The Bucks return to Chicago for a three-game homestand that tips off Saturday against the Washington Wizards.