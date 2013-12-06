Preview: Bucks at Wizards

The Washington Wizards haven’t been above .500 since early in the 2009-10 season but have the chance to eke above the break-even mark when they host the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. Milwaukee has lost 13 of its last 14 games and the Bucks’ woes provide a solid opportunity for the Wizards to improve on their 9-9 mark. Washington has overcome a slow start to win seven of its last nine outings.

Wizards forward Trevor Ariza has been on fire the last two games, going 9-of-10 from 3-point range while making 15-of-19 shots from the field. Ariza scored 24 points in both outings to raise his season average to 15.9 points. The Bucks lost 105-98 to the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday and are just 1-8 on the road and also possess the worst overall record in the NBA.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (3-15): Forward Ersan Ilyasova stood out in the loss to Detroit with a season-best 22 points to go with 10 rebounds in 37 minutes off the bench. Ilyasova has been bothered by injuries this season and has yet to get into the flow. He’s hoping the solid effort will jump-start his campaign. “It’s the first time I feel healthy,” Ilyasova said. “My ankle is getting better. We have to find a way to play much better. We have to come together and find a way to win games.”

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (9-9): Washington is on the verge of adding first-round draft pick Otto Porter Jr. into the mix. The No. 3 overall pick in June’s draft has missed the first 18 games due to a hip injury but began practicing with the club earlier this week. Coach Randy Wittman plans to work Porter into the rotation slowly and the Wizards expect the former Georgetown star to eventually become a key offensive piece to team with point guard John Wall and currently injured shooting guard Bradley Beal.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Washington has won the past three meetings, including a 100-92 overtime win in Milwaukee on Nov. 27

2. Wizards PG John Wall has posted back-to-back double-doubles, averaging 21 points and 12.5 assists in the two outings.

3. Bucks F Caron Butler (knee) will likely miss his fifth consecutive game.

