Preview: Bucks at Wizards

The see-saw, injury-plagued campaign of the Washington Wizards is on the upswing after two straight impressive road victories and they hope to build on that with a stretch of games in friendly surroundings. The Wizards play six of the next seven contests at home, starting with a visit from the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

Washington knocked off Orlando by six before pounding Chicago 114-100 on Monday as point guard John Wall recorded his 17th double-double in the last 22 games. Wall has shined through various injuries this season and is expected to play Wednesday despite scheduling an MRI exam on a muscle above his left knee for Thursday. The Wizards will face the tired (eighth game in 14 days) but mentally rejuvenated Bucks, who defeated Chicago 106-101 at home Tuesday. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 29 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for Milwaukee, which is 5-17 on the road and 4-4 in the second of back-to-back games.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee), CSN Mid-Atlantic (Washington)

ABOUT THE BUCKS (16-24): Antetokounmpo produced his second-highest scoring output of the season Tuesday and leading scorer Khris Middleton continued his hot streak with 16, including the clinching jumper. Middleton is averaging 21.6 points and 5.2 assists over the past five contests while center Greg Monroe has posted four double-doubles in six games this month. Point guard Michael Carter-Williams has struggled a bit of late, making just 10-of-33 from the field the last three games, but had no turnovers and six assists in 37 minutes Tuesday.

ABOUT THE WIZARDS (17-19): While Wall will likely be on the court, center Marcin Gortat (13.4 points, team-high 9.7 rebounds) is expected to sit out his second straight game with a possible knee infection. Forward Kris Humphries (knee) is also questionable, but the good news for Washington is leading scorer Bradley Beal (leg) could return to the lineup this weekend after missing a month. Otto Porter Jr. continues his progress while averaging 14.5 points the past four contests and Gary Neal totaled 27 in the wins over Orlando and Chicago.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Wizards have won six of the last seven meetings, including a 115-86 rout in Washington on Nov. 17 – the second of two victories this season.

2. Milwaukee F Jabari Parker has made 15-of-26 from the field over the past two contests with one turnover combined in 59 minutes.

3. Washington F Jared Dudley has drained 9-of-16 from 3-point range over the past four contests.

PREDICTION: Wizards 102, Bucks 95