With Pierce ejected, Porter paces Wizards

WASHINGTON -- Paul Pierce’s first home game as a member of the Washington Wizards ended with an early ejection and a figurative game ball from the team. The latter gesture was humorous because, once the future Hall of Famer left, the Wizards pulled away from the Milwaukee Bucks for a 108-97 victory on Saturday night.

The Wizards pulled away in part because forward Otto Porter’s performance was no laughing matter.

Replacing Pierce in the lineup for the final two quarters, Porter scored 19 of his career-high 21 points in the second half for the Wizards (2-1), who never trailed and pulled away from the turnover-prone Bucks during the third quarter. Milwaukee has lost 16 straight road games.

“We gave the game ball to Paul Pierce tonight, and Otto to thank Paul for getting thrown out,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman cracked. “(Otto) played solid. He had an opportunity tonight. I didn’t take him out in the second half.”

The No. 3 overall draft pick out of Georgetown in 2013, Porter never scored in double figures during an injury-plagued rookie season. He’s now done that twice in three games this season.

“(Paul) took one for the team, arguing the call,” said Porter, who made 7 of 11 field goal attempts. “I knew, hey, it was an opportunity to step up. Somebody had to step up. So I just went out there and played.”

Brandon Knight scored 24 points and fellow guard Jerryd Bayless added 20 for the Bucks (1-2). Coming off Friday’s win over Philadelphia, Milwaukee committed 28 turnovers.

“Turnovers. That’s what killed us. Turnovers,” rookie forward Jabari Parker said.

In a matchup pitting Washington’s size vs. Milwaukee’s speed, power forward Nene sank 10 of 11 shots for 22 points. Center Marcin Gortat had 20 points and three blocks. Point guard John Wall had 19 points, 11 assists and five steals. Guard Garrett Temple also scored a career-high 18 points.

Signed by the Wizards this summer, Pierce was called for a clear path foul at halfcourt with seven seconds left in the second quarter. After a lengthy review, the referees upheld the call, sending Knight to the free throw line and Pierce into argumentative mode.

His initial discussion with a referee led to his first technical. The ongoing chatter led to his second and automatic ejection.

“When it was announced that it was a breakaway, Paul, after sitting there for 10 minutes stewing, lost his composure a little bit,” Wittman said. “I didn’t think he deserved the second one; I think that was too quick.”

Pierce then lingered at the Wizards’ bench until referee Jason Phillips gestured for him to exit the court. The 37-year-old missed his three field-goal attempts, finishing with two points in 17 minutes. Pierce left the locker room before speaking with the media.

Knight took the four technical free throws, making three and finished the first half with 17 points. Milwaukee trailed 49-44 at halftime despite committing 17 turnovers.

With Porter scoring 10 in the third, Washington outscored Milwaukee 33-24 for an 82-68 lead.

“The guy was just ready to play,” Gortat said of the slender second-year player. “He was full of energy. The extra three pounds he gained in the offseason, it looks like he’s beasting people around now.”

Parker had 13 points, 11 rebounds and five turnovers for the Bucks. Despite the miscues, the Bucks trailed just 98-90 with 4:02 remaining before the Wizards ended any drama with a 5-0 spurt.

The game also marked the first meeting between Pierce and Bucks coach Jason Kidd since both were with the Brooklyn Nets last season.

“This is a process,” Kidd said of his young team learning to win. “I think one part of the process is understanding that we deserve to win just like any other team in this league. We have to believe that we can win. We can’t just go out there and play with energy and effort.”

NOTES: Wizards PF Kris Humphries played after missing most of the preseason following right hand surgery. However, the reserve still doesn’t have feeling in his pinky and was told by doctors he might not for “two weeks to six months.” He played seven minutes and pulled down one rebound. ... Bucks PG Brandon Knight played his first game since he and the team officially could not come to terms on a contract extension. The fourth-year starter is due to become a restricted free agent after the season. ... Milwaukee plays eight of its opening 13 games this season on the road, including Tuesday’s matchup at Indiana, the same day Washington plays at the New York Knicks. ... Starting in place of G Bradley Beal, Garrett Temple made two 3-pointers in each of Washington’s three games. Temple made six threes in 75 games last season.