Wizards shut down Bucks

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Wizards spent a few days last week simplifying and fine-tuning their defense.

So far, it’s making things more difficult for their opponents.

Guard John Wall and forward Otto Porter scored 19 points apiece and the Wizards held Milwaukee to 57 points over the final three quarters as they ran past the Bucks 115-86 on Tuesday.

“I thought our pressure overall, all five guys, was probably the best we’ve had,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said after his team’s second straight victory.

The Bucks shot 43.1 percent from the field and grabbed only six offensive rebounds, allowing the Wizards to run.

“They don’t want to play at a high pace and we do, so who was going to win out?,” Wittman said.

Reserve forward Jared Dudley scored 13 points against his former team, and center Marcin Gortat added 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Wizards (5-4), who were without leading scorer Bradley Beal (sore shoulder) for the third straight game.

Following three straight lopsided losses, the Wizards spent the two days before their Saturday victory over Orlando working on defense.

“We had two hard practices,” Dudley said. “This is how we’re going to play D, we’re going to simplify it. There’s only two different ways and then we’re going just go 100 percent and be aggressive with that.”

Forward Khris Middleton led Milwaukee (5-6) with 14 points, but was limited to 27 minutes because of early foul trouble.

Guard Jerryd Bayless added 13 points for the Bucks. The team’s co-leading scorers -- forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and center Greg Monroe -- were held to nine and four points, respectively.

“Somebody like Greg Monroe, we’re not going to let post players anymore get four or five dribbles,” Dudley said. “When they start dribbling and their back is turned, we’re going to come and double and use our athleticism and speed defensively. ... ”

Washington was 12 for 22 from 3-point range, and collected 25 assists against 12 turnovers. The Bucks turned the ball over 19 times.

The shooting of guard Michael Carter-Williams (12 points) helped Milwaukee erase most of an 18-point halftime deficit as he hit a pair of 3-pointers and followed the second one with a dunk to cut the Wizards lead to 72-66 midway through the third quarter.

Porter hit a jumper and Wall added a 3-pointer as part of a 13-0 Wizards run that pushed the Washington lead to 85-66 after three.

“I thought the game was pretty good until we had a box out situation in the third quarter, and it’s an (eight)-point game,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. “They go to the line and miss both, and then we send (Kris) Humphries back to the line, then the floodgates open. ...”

The Wizards trailed 38-36 with 8:09 left in the first half, but outscored the Bucks 28-8 to halftime.

Dudley had eight points during the run, including a pair of 3-pointers, the second of which made it 54-44.

“He’s a great vet,” Kidd said. “He fits in here perfectly in Washington, but for us we have to understand where he is on the floor to locate him, and we just didn’t do that tonight.”

Milwaukee went more than four minutes without a point as Washington extended the lead. Wall (nine assists) scored layups on consecutive trips under two minutes, and fed Gortat off a pick-and-roll for a driving slam that capped a 13-0 run.

“It was one of those games we struggled keeping up our intensity, and they got us,” Bucks guard Greivis Vasquez said.

NOTES: C Marcin Gortat has 4,003 career rebounds. ... Wizards G Garrett Temple started in place of injured G Bradley Beal (shoulder), who missed his third game. ... Bucks F Jabari Parker (sprained right foot) was not with the team for the start of a three-game road trip. G Jerryd Bayless moved into the starting lineup. ... Bucks coach Jason Kidd said G O.J. Mayo (right hamstring strain), who practiced with the team on Monday, has been sent back to Milwaukee to see the doctor and is expected to rejoin the team on Thursday in Cleveland. ... Washington won the teams’ first meeting of the season, 118-113 on Oct. 30 at Milwaukee. ... The Wizards are the only team in the league yet to play 10 games.