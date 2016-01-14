Beal returns in Wizards’ win over Bucks

WASHINGTON -- Even without some of their main men, the Washington Wizards finally found a rhythm. The return of guard Bradley Beal, their leading scorer, certainly didn’t mess with success.

Guard John Wall scored 19 points, and the Wizards opened the fourth quarter with an 11-0 run to pull away for their third consecutive win, a 106-101 decision over the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

Guard Ramon Sessions had 15 points for the Wizards, who blew a 19-point lead in the first half and trailed 74-71 entering the final period before pulling ahead of the turnover-plagued Bucks.

Washington (18-19) turned 27 Milwaukee turnovers into 36 points while improving to 3-0 against the Bucks this season.

Beal scored 11 points in 23 minutes during his first appearance since Dec. 9. He missed 16 games with a stress reaction in his right fibula.

“I had to make sure my pain was completely gone,” said the fourth-year guard, who has dealt with similar injuries throughout his NBA career. “I just took my time with this injury. It’s frustrating and aggravating, but I think I‘m finally at the point where it’s behind me and I can move on from it. But I definitely wanted to make sure I was 100 percent before I got back out here.”

Beal helped finish off the Bucks (16-25) with four free throws in the final 24 seconds. Milwaukee’s miscues helped as well.

The Bucks were coming off a win Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls during which they committed five turnovers. Milwaukee committed 12 giveaways in the fourth quarter alone against Washington, including three on its first three possessions.

“Turnovers were a huge problem,” interim Bucks coach Joe Prunty said. “It was the whole game, but in particular there were quite a few in the fourth quarter.”

Guard Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 25 points. Forward Jabari Parker had 22 points, and center Greg Monroe finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds. The Bucks shot 52.8 percent from the field, but lost for the fourth time in six games.

Milwaukee closed the third quarter with a 21-5 run, including the last 11 points, as forward Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 13 of his 19 points in the period. The unwanted turnovers took over from there.

Antetokounmpo, who played effective minutes at point guard in the second half, added 11 rebounds and six assists, but he also had six turnovers.

“Even with the 27 turnovers, we were in the game,” Monroe said. “If we take care of the ball, we probably give ourselves a better chance to win.”

Sessions’ two free throws put the Wizards ahead for good at 75-74. Wall’s dunk gave Washington its largest lead of quarter at 93-80.

Parker scored nine points in the fourth quarter, and his three-point play cut Washington’s lead to 104-101 with two seconds left. The Wizards made their final six free throws, including two from Beal with 1.6 seconds left.

“I thought he did fine,” Wizards coach Randy Wittman said of Beal. “For missing (several) weeks ... to come back in, get his feet wet, get his legs under him a little bit. You could tell his legs were a little wobbly, but that was expected.”

Washington thrived from beyond the 3-point arc, sinking 12 of 27. Forward Jared Dudley had three 3-pointers and scored 13 points. Milwaukee finished a dismal 1-for-8 from long range.

The Wizards had seven players score in double figures in Monday’s 114-100 win in Chicago.

Another balanced attack occurred against the Bucks as the Wizards snapped a three-game home losing streak. Center Nene scored 12 points, and guard Garrett Temple had 11 to finish among the team’s seven double-figure scorers. Temple also had a career-high five steals.

“That’s because of our defense,” Dudley said of the balanced scoring and up-tempo flow. Washington had 29 fastbreak points. “When we get our hands on the ball, that’s when we’re the best, because we get out in transition.”

Wizards forward Otto Porter had 10 points before leaving in the third quarter with a hip injury.

Washington defeated Milwaukee in the first two meetings this season, including a 115-86 win at home on Nov. 17 for its largest margin of victory this season.

Both teams shot over 52 percent from the field in the first half, but the Wizards entered the locker room leading 56-43.

NOTES: Bucks G O.J. Mayo was ruled in the second half with sore left hamstring. ... Wizards C Marcin Gortat missed his second consecutive game due to an infection. There is no timetable for his return, but coach Randy Wittman said staph infection was ruled out. ... Wizards F Kris Humphries (knee) sat out his fifth game in a row. ... Milwaukee returns home to face the Atlanta Hawks on Friday for the first time this season. Washington plays at Indiana on Friday before starting a five-game homestand Saturday against the Boston Celtics.