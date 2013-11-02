Preview: Bulls at 76ers

Chicago’s Derrick Rose can now settle into the flow of the season after getting his first game in 17-plus months out of the way and draining the game-winning shot in his second. Rose and the Bulls visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday and the former MVP shot just 28.9 percent in contests against Miami and New York. But Rose’s final shot against the Knicks on Thursday was a decisive floater with 5.7 seconds left to provide an 82-81 victory.

While Rose is still shaking off the rust from missing all of last season with a knee injury, Chicago’s stingy defense was in midseason form by limiting the Knicks to 36 percent shooting from the field. Philadelphia is off to its first 2-0 start since 2006-07 by stunning Miami in its opener and rallying to beat Washington on Friday. The 76ers were projected to be one of the league’s worst teams but are buying into the methods of first-year coach Brett Brown.

ABOUT THE BULLS (1-1): Center Joakim Noah played 36 minutes against the Knicks despite a groin injury after being limited to 20 in the season-opening loss to Miami. While he’s averaging just four points on 3-of-11 shooting, his rebounding (13.0) and defense has been exceptional. “Obviously, his rebounding is tremendous – we need that and his energy,” forward Carlos Boozer said. “He can switch on defense to guard all five positions – and obviously just his presence out there. Joakim is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate every year.”

ABOUT THE 76ERS (2-0): Rookie point guard Michael Carter-Williams started slowly against the Wizards before finishing strong and posting 14 points and five assists. Carter-Williams had a superb debut against the Heat with 22 points, 12 assists, nine steals and seven rebounds but struggled early against Washington’s John Wall, who scored 23 of his 26 points in the first half. “How does a young guy respond?” Brown said afterwards. “You just keep seeing different ways where he doesn’t get fazed by the moment.”

1. Chicago has won the past five meetings and both teams have scored less than 100 points in each of the last seven matchups.

2. Philadelphia F Evan Turner had put together back-to-back strong games and is averaging 24.5 points.

3. Bulls G Jimmy Butler had 11 points and 10 rebounds against the Knicks for his fifth career regular-season double-double.

PREDICTION: Bulls 92, 76ers 87