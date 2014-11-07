Preview: Bulls at 76ers

Free-agent signee Pau Gasol has been a consistent force through the first five games while many of his Chicago Bulls teammates have taken turns missing games with injuries. Gasol is averaging a double-double as the Bulls look for their fifth victory in six games to open the season when they visit the winless Philadelphia 76ers on Friday. Gasol recorded season highs with 22 points and 14 rebounds as Chicago beat Milwaukee 95-86 on Wednesday for its third consecutive victory.

Former league MVP Derrick Rose was back in the Bulls’ lineup against Milwaukee and Joakim Noah could return Friday after missing two games due to illness. Philadelphia dropped its first five games of the season for the first time since 2001-02, losing at the buzzer to Orlando 91-89 on Wednesday. “Every game we are getting better,” 76ers forward Brandon Davies told the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Every game we are a couple plays from getting things done and getting wins.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE BULLS (4-1): Jimmy Butler has been a solid contributor since returning from a thumb injury, averaging a team-high 19.7 points over three games while shooting 51.4 percent from the field. Rose, who is hampered by two sore ankles, posted 13 points and seven assists to help the Bulls hold off Milwaukee to improve to 3-0 on the road. Forward Taj Gibson may be off to the best start of anyone while scoring 20 or more points in two of his four outings while making 60 percent of his shots.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (0-5): Philadelphia will likely be without talented rookie center Nerlens Noel, who left Wednesday’s game in the third quarter with a sprained ankle. Guard Tony Wroten has the primary option on offense, averaging 20.8 points after scoring 27 on Wednesday, and the 6-10 Davies is raising his game in his second pro season. Davies recorded a career-best 20 points against Orlando and rookie swingman K.J. McDaniels has impressed with his versatility while averaging 9.6 points.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Gasol is averaging 21 points, 9.9 rebounds and 52.3 percent shooting in 20 career games against the 76ers.

2. Philadelphia G Michael Carter-Williams (shoulder), the 2013-14 Rookie of the Year, practiced Thursday and could return next week.

3. The Bulls have won six of the previous seven meetings, including the last three by an average of 14.3 points.

PREDICTION: Bulls 98, 76ers 90