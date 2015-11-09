Preview: Bulls at 76ers

Derrick Rose’s inconsistency is becoming an issue for the Chicago Bulls’ offense, though he is not the only player struggling with his shot early in the season. Rose and the Bulls will try to put in a better performance when they visit the winless Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

The former MVP scored in single digits in three straight games before busting out with 29 points in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday, but slumped back to 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting as Chicago dropped a 102-93 decision in overtime at home to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. The Bulls went scoreless in the overtime period and ended up shooting 35.5 percent from the field in their third loss in the last five games. The 76ers dropped a 105-97 decision to the Orlando Magic on Saturday to mark their fourth straight loss by eight or fewer points. Philadelphia continues to get strong performances from rookies Jahlil Okafor and T.J. McConnell as it inches closer to its first win.

ABOUT THE BULLS (4-3): Chicago is trying to work a semi-healthy Rose (orbital fracture) back into heavy minutes while adapting to a new offensive system under first-year head coach Fred Hoiberg, and the team has yet to put it together on both ends of the floor. “We don’t play hard sometimes,” guard Jimmy Butler told reporters after Saturday’s loss. “Effort. It was another one of them games relying on offense. There’s multiple ways to put it, but it is a problem.” Butler was held to a season-low 11 points on 4-of-15 shooting in the setback.

ABOUT THE 76ERS (0-6): Okafor is everything that had been advertised of the No. 3 overall pick so far and is averaging 19.7 points while forming a dynamic frontcourt tandem with Nerlens Noel. Okafor blocked a season-high three shots to go along with 19 points on Saturday but Philadelphia could not come up with enough to knock off the Magic. Second-year guard Nik Stauskas is also getting a chance to play a big role for the team but is struggling with his 3-point shooting (11-of-39) in the last four games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bulls starting F Nikola Mirotic totaled 11 points on 4-of-24 shooting in the last three games.

2. McConnell is averaging 9.3 assists in the last four games.

3. Chicago has taken six straight in the series.

PREDICTION: Bulls 102, 76ers 93