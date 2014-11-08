Sixers remain winless after loss to Bulls

PHILADELPHIA -- The Chicago Bulls put up a season-high point total on Friday night, despite the absence of All-Star guard Derrick Rose.

They needed every one of them.

Mike Dunleavy scored a season-high 27 points, including 12 in the pivotal third quarter, as the Bulls held off the winless Philadelphia 76ers 118-115.

Guard/forward Jimmy Butler added 23 points for Chicago (5-1), which was without Rose for the third time in four games because of sprains to both ankles. The Bulls have nonetheless won four straight, and they defeated the Sixers for the 10th time in the teams’ last 11 meetings.

Chicago, which received a 17-point, 12-rebound contribution from center/forward Pau Gasol, is 4-0 on the road for the first time since winning its first six away from home in 1996-97.

“We’ve got some weapons, for sure,” Dunleavy said. “That’s not really an issue right now, but the other end has been, somewhat.”

The Bulls, who before Friday had limited opponents to 40.1-percent shooting, best in the NBA, allowed Philadelphia to shoot 47.3 percent from the field and score its most points to date. It was also the highest-point total by a Bulls opponent this season.

Sixers guard Tony Wroten and guard/forward Hollis Thompson finished with respective totals of 31 and 21 points, both career highs, and the Sixers cut an 18-point deficit to one in the closing seconds.

“You kind of fall into a trap,” Dunleavy said. “You’re scoring easily and next thing you know, it’s kind of like a shootout. Tonight was hopefully just an outlier for our defensive performance this season.”

Forward Luc Mbah a Moute added 16 points and 11 rebounds for Philadelphia, which is 0-6 for the first time since dropping its first 15 en route to a 9-73 finish in 1972-73. That is the worst full-season record in NBA history.

The Sixers had just nine players in uniform because of injuries. Center Nerlens Noel (ankle) and forward Malcolm Thomas (knee) were unavailable, and guard Michael Carter-Williams has yet to play this season after undergoing offseason shoulder surgery.

Wroten scored 10 points in the fourth quarter when the Sixers, down 94-76 just 44 seconds into the period, staged a furious rally. A 3-pointer by Chris Johnson with five seconds left cut the gap to 116-115.

Bulls guard Kirk Hinrich nailed two free throws with 2.1 seconds to play, and Johnson missed a desperation 3-point attempt from midcourt at the buzzer.

“I‘m not surprised,” Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau said of the comeback. “If you’re in this league, you’re a great player. I know you (media) guys chalk the games before they’re played. I don‘t. ... You’ve got to play 48 minutes against them. Wroten’s a load. He’s hard to guard. They have some good players. ... They keep coming at you.”

In all, Philadelphia outscored the Bulls 39-26 in the fourth quarter, the Sixers’ highest-scoring quarter of the season. Before Friday, Philadelphia was averaging 14.2 points in the fourth quarter this season.

“We ask our guys often: ‘What would you want other teams to say about you?’ ” coach Brett Brown said. “We want respect. We want to work hard. We want to have a tenacity and a spirit that reflects the city and reflects a bunch of young guys.”

The score was tied 57-57 at halftime, but Dunleavy, a veteran guard/forward, made 4 of 6 shots from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range in the third quarter, when Chicago outscored Philadelphia 35-19 to move in front 92-76.

Dunleavy, who began the night averaging 8.4 points on 39.4 percent shooting from the field, finished 9 of 15 from the floor, including 5 of 8 from behind the arc.

The Bulls rushed to a 33-28 lead after one quarter behind Butler, who registered 13 points in the quarter, but the Sixers went on a 16-4 run early in the second quarter to go ahead 49-40. Sims had six points, including two putbacks, during the binge.

Down 52-44, Chicago scored 13 of the last 18 points in the half, five by Dunleavy, to forge a 57-57 tie at the break.

Wroten had 14 points at the half and Sims added 13. Butler scored 15 and Dunleavy added 12 for the Bulls.

NOTES: Chicago C Joakim Noah returned after missing the two previous games with flu-like symptoms. He finished with five points and nine rebounds in nearly 31 minutes of action. ... Sixers rookie C Joel Embiid returned to the team after traveling to his native Cameroon three weeks ago following the death of 13-year-old brother Arthur in an accident. Embiid, recovering from foot surgery, has yet to practice or play with the team and was not made available to reporters before the game. ... Chicago coach Tom Thibodeau is uncertain as to whether G Derrick Rose will be available for Saturday’s home game against Boston. “We’ll see tomorrow,” Thibodeau said. “We’ll see where he is. If he can go, I think he has to go. If he can‘t, then he doesn‘t. It’s really that simple. The only way he’s going to shake the rust off is by getting out there and playing.”