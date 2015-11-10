Mirotic snaps out of funk, leads Bulls past 76ers

PHILADELPHIA -- Chicago Bulls forward Nikola Mirotic originally was not in the starting lineup on Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Reinserted at the last minute, he had 20 points and a season-high 10 rebounds as the Bulls beat Philadelphia 111-88, extending the 76ers’ latest losing streak to 17 games.

“It was tough for me the last two or three games -- playing without confidence ... playing with fouls,” said Mirotic, who averaged 6.8 points on 22.2 percent shooting over his previous four outings. “But I knew I would be back soon enough, with my offense.”

Mirotic, a second-year player from Montenegro, had started the Bulls’ first seven games, but coach Fred Hoiberg planned to start veteran Joakim Noah on Monday, in an attempt to improve Chicago’s first-quarter defense.

Noah, however, felt soreness in his left knee during warm-ups and was unable to play at all -- just a precautionary measure, Hoiberg said.

Mirotic responded with his first double-double of the season and the ninth of his career, while shooting 6-for-11 from the floor and 3-for-7 from 3-point range.

“I’ve been starting the first couple games, so even if I start on the bench, the most important thing is the team,” he said. “I‘m here to try to help my team, to be a professional. What’s best for my teammates is best for me, too.”

He scored 12 of his points in the third quarter, on three 3-pointers and three free throws, after he was fouled while attempting a 3-point shot.

The Bulls extended a 52-43 halftime lead to 76-62, and were up by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter.

“He stuck with it, even after missing a couple early,” Hoiberg said. “It was great for him to see that ball go in the basket there, the second half. It’s what shooters need -- to see that thing go in and take the lid off. Hopefully he can take off from here.”

Forward Doug McDermott scored 18 points and center Pau Gasol added 16 points, nine rebounds and six blocked shots for the Bulls. Guard Derrick Rose contributed 12 points and forward Tony Snell had 10, as did guard Aaron Brooks.

Rookie center Jahlil Okafor missed 16 of 25 shots but finished with 21 points and a season-high 15 rebounds for the Sixers, who were without center/forward Nerlens Noel because of injuries to both wrists.

Forwards Jerami Grant and Richaun Holmes had 11 points for Philadelphia, which shot just 35 percent from the floor. Reserve guard Phil Pressey also had 11 for the Sixers.

Philadelphia, 0-7 this season, also lost its final 10 games of the 2014-15 season. Their last victory came on March 25 against Denver.

”We have a thing called a ‘pre-mortem’. If we’re going to die, how’s it going to be?“ coach Brett Brown said. ”We talk freely about it. What always comes up in times like now is, we must stay together.

“We must be clear about our purpose in what the compass is for this year’s team. It’s always the same-old, same-old. We want to get you guys better. We want to help you get to the next level.”

Rose and Snell scored six points apiece, the latter on a pair of 3-pointers, as Chicago outscored Philadelphia 22-4 late in the first quarter to go up 31-16.

The Sixers, down 31-22 at quarter’s end, clawed back to take a 40-37 lead midway through the second period.

Philadelphia’s young, athletic forwards -- Grant, Holmes and Christain Wood -- were a factor at both ends in that stretch, defending energetically and converting opportunities in the paint at the other. Wood scored six points and Holmes had five in the first 6:48 of the period.

Then Gasol went to work, pouring in six of his 12 first-half points in a 15-6 Chicago rush at the end of the half. That gave the Bulls a 52-43 cushion at the break.

Rose scored 10 in the half for Chicago. Grant paced Philadelphia with 11.

Philadelphia, within five early in the third quarter, missed 11 straight shots, fueling a 9-0 Bulls spree that started with McDermott’s four-point play.

Mirotic ended that run with his second 3-pointer of the period, giving Chicago a 66-52 lead.

NOTES: Chicago C/F Joakim Noah will undergo further evaluation on his sore left knee Tuesday in Chicago, according to coach Fred Hoiberg, though Hoiberg does not believe Noah will need to undergo an MRI. ... Philadelphia C/F Nerlens Noel pronounced himself day to day with his wrist injuries, and coach Brett Brown hopes to have him Wednesday against Toronto. ... Sixers rookie F Richaun Holmes, a native of Lockport, Ill., made his first career start in Noel’s place, against what is ostensibly his hometown team. “To get a chance to go out and compete against the team I rooted for as a kid is a big-time opportunity,” he said before the game. ... Brown said he hopes to have F Robert Covington, who has missed the last four games with a sprained right knee, for Saturday’s game in San Antonio. ... Chicago continues to be without G Kirk Hinrich (toe) and F Mike Dunleavy (back).