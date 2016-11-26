Bulls end road swing with 105-89 win over Sixers

PHILADELPHIA -- The Chicago Bulls were at the end of a six-game road trip Friday night, but they have a lot of guys who have been around the block.

Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade scored 26 points apiece as the new-look Bulls blasted the Philadelphia 76ers, 105-89.

The 34-year-old Wade, signed as a free agent after 13 years with Miami, thought the 4-2 trip represented a big step forward for the revamped club.

"On this trip, with the way we performed, we started to understand we're a good team and can play with anyone in any building," said Wade, a 12-time All-Star. "That's a key for any team. Once you have that confidence, it goes a long way."

The Bulls signed another free agent guard, Rajon Rondo, in the offseason, and let two of their own free agents, Pau Gasol and Joakim Noah, walk. Chicago also acquired center Robin Lopez in a trade with New York involving guard Derrick Rose.

On Friday Lopez supplemented the 12-point effort of forward Taj Gibson with 10 of his own. Rondo finished with six points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. The Bulls never trailed, and led by as many as 28 points.

"At the start of it you felt the physicality, age, exposure (of the Bulls)," Philadelphia coach Brett Brown said. "You saw Rondo, Wade and Butler and you saw an NBA team that's good. ... That's a good team, a really good team."

It was also one that to Brown appeared motivated by the fact that it had reached the end of a trip.

"It's an old trick (for a coach)," he said, "and it worked quite well, didn't it?"

Butler, an All-Star each of the last two seasons, made 10 of 15 shots from the floor and did not play in the fourth quarter. Wade sank 11 of 18 shots and departed with 7:13 left in the game.

Ersan Ilyasova had 14 points to top the Sixers, who rested rookie center Joel Embiid, their leading scorer and rebounder.

Nik Stauskas and Richaun Holmes scored 13 each for Philadelphia.

Chicago, leading 69-59 with 6:44 left in the third quarter, closed the quarter on a 21-5 run to go up 90-64. Butler scored 11 points in that flurry and the Bulls feasted on five of the seven turnovers the Sixers committed in the quarter.

Philadelphia finished with 19 turnovers that led to 24 Chicago points.

Wade then put on a show in the first 3:38 of the fourth quarter, sinking four jumpers and a 3-pointer to make it 101-73.

"He's on a great stretch right now," coach Fred Hoiberg said of Wade, who's averaging 22.6 points over his last five games and 18.9 overall. "It's fun to watch him."

It was also fun to watch the team on this trip, Hoiberg said.

"You either come out loving each other or hating each other," he said, "and I think our guys grew."

The Bulls were challenged only briefly by the Sixers in the first half, moving to a 57-47 lead at the break behind 15 points from Butler and nine from Wade.

Rondo contributed eight rebounds and six assists in the half for Chicago.

Ilyasova, Jahlil Okafor and Hollis Thompson had eight points each for Philadelphia.

NOTES: G Jerryd Bayless made his first start for Philadelphia, producing 11 points and two assists in 25:41. ... A Sixers spokesman said before the game a decision will be made Saturday as to whether C Joel Embiid will play Sunday against Cleveland or Monday at Toronto. ... Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg said G Michael Carter-Williams, an ex-Sixer who has played in just three games this season, has recovered from a bone bruise in his left knee but had a setback in his recovery from a sprained left wrist. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. ... Chicago F Doug McDermott, who has missed the last six games, remains in the concussion protocol. Hoiberg said there is no timetable for his return. ... Bulls F Paul Zipser sat out his fifth straight game with a lower back strain.