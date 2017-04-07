Butler leads Bulls over 76ers

PHILADELPHIA -- The Chicago Bulls are bidding to make the playoffs, and Jimmy Butler is doing all he can to lead them there.

The All-Star guard/forward filled in at point guard for an injured Rajon Rondo and contributed his second triple-double of the season -- 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists -- as the Bulls beat the Philadelphia 76ers 102-90 on Thursday.

Nikola Mirotic scored 22 points to lead Chicago, which won for the fifth time in six games to improve to 39-40 with three games left in the regular season. The Bulls are tied with Indiana, a 104-89 winner over Milwaukee on Thursday, for the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference, a half-game ahead of idle Miami.

Butler's assist to Mirotic for the last of his six 3-pointers, from the right wing with 1:51 left, was Butler's 10th of the night. The triple-double was also the fourth of his career.

"I'm dialed in -- not numbers-wise, because I know (where) I want to take this team," Butler said. "I know these guys count on me to show up every single night, and that's what I'm trying to do down the stretch."

While Butler also had six of Chicago's 17 turnovers, coach Fred Hoiberg liked his work in place of Rondo (sprained right wrist).

"He's doing such a good job of taking what the defense gives him," Hoiberg said. "It's impressive to see the growth of Jimmy with the ball in his hands. He made the right play the majority of the night."

Jerian Grant contributed 15 points, Joffrey Lauvergne had 14 and Bobby Portis chipped in 12 points and 11 rebounds for Chicago.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot scored 18 points and Justin Anderson had 17 to lead the 76ers, who dropped their fifth straight.

Philadelphia (28-51) shot 36.3 percent from the floor, including 21.2 percent from 3-point range.

"We just couldn't get over the hump," said Sixers coach Brett Brown, whose team trailed by at least eight over the last 22:50. "The first period (in which Philadelphia was outscored 27-17) kind of set the stage. We really had a hard time scoring."

Robin Lopez scored the first two baskets in a 10-0 run bridging the first and second quarters, enabling the Bulls to go up 29-17, and a three-point play by Lauvergne with 8:12 left in the first half extended Chicago's lead to 40-26.

The Sixers mounted a charge behind Anderson and T.J. McConnell, who combined for 12 points in as Philadelphia outscored Chicago 21-10 over a seven-minute span to creep within 50-47.

The Bulls held a 53-47 cushion at the half behind Mirotic's 11 points and Butler's 10.

Anderson had 14 to top Philadelphia.

The Sixers missed eight straight shots to fuel an 8-0 Chicago flurry early in the third quarter, enabling the Bulls to take a 68-52 lead.

In all, Philadelphia missed 16 of 24 shots and were outscored 27-20 in the period to fall behind 80-67. Grant had eight points in the quarter for Chicago.

The Sixers were never closer than 12 the rest of the way.

NOTES: CSN Chicago, citing sources, reported Wednesday that Bulls G Dwyane Wade will return from his fractured right elbow when Chicago wraps up a four-game road trip Saturday in Brooklyn, but coach Fred Hoiberg wouldn't admit to that after Thursday's game. "Hopefully," he said, "we'll get him back in the lineup soon." ... The parents of Philadelphia coach Brett Brown, Bob and Bonny, were in attendance. Bob, 79, coached high school and college ball for 52 years up until four years ago, and makes it to 10-to-12 Sixers games a season. ... The game was a homecoming of sorts for Chicago G Michael Carter-Williams, who was named NBA Rookie of the Year while playing for the Sixers in 2013-14 but was traded midway through the following season. ... Sixers G Sergio Rodriguez missed his sixth straight game with a strained left hamstring. He will be evaluated Friday, according to a team spokesman. ... Philadelphia G T.J. McConnell left the game after spraining his left ankle late in the third quarter but later returned.