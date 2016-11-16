EditorsNote: Fixes Hoiberg's name throughout

Butler, Bulls blast Blazers

PORTLAND, Ore -- From the first minute to the last Tuesday night, the Chicago Bulls owned Moda Center.

Jimmy Butler led the way, but he had plenty of help as the Bulls destroyed the Portland Trail Blazers 113-88.

Butler scored 27 points, grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds and dished out five assists as Chicago (7-4) went wire to wire for their third straight victory.

Dwyane Wade contributed 19 points, five rebounds and five assists, Jerian Grant scored a season-high 18 points and a career-high five steals and Robin Lopez had 13 points and 11 boards for the Bulls.

"They had seven, eight guys who played great," Portland's Evan Turner said. "Not good, but great. They were making big-time buckets."

It was Chicago's work on the boards -- a 67-49 advantage, including 19 off the offensive glass -- that caught the eye of coach Fred Hoiberg.

"When you can take the ball off the board as opposed to taking it out of bounds, you can get some pace up the floor," Hoiberg said. "Jimmy had another unbelievable all-around game. He played with a great rhythm. D-Wade really got it going in the second half. Taj (Gibson) and Robin were excellent all night. Everybody who stepped on the floor made a good contribution."

Damian Lillard scored 19 points and CJ McCollum added 17 for the Trail Blazers (7-5), who had won five of their previous six outings.

Portland missed their first 11 shots from the floor and wound up shooting .358 for the game, including 9 for 34 from 3-point range.

"That was a rough night," Portland coach Terry Stotts said. "The offense never really got untracked. (The Bulls) took advantage of that early. We got better looks in the first quarter than the rest of the game; we just wasn't able to convert.

"It's difficult to evaluate our defense when you get down that much. They played a really good game. They were physical and aggressive and did what they usually do."

Lillard missed his first seven attempts and finished 7 for 22. He was outplayed by Grant, making his first start of the season in place of Rajon Rondo, who missed the game with an ankle injury.

"Jerian wasn't intimidated at all," Hoiberg said. "He just went out there and battled. You could argue Lillard is as good as we have in this league at the lead guard position. To play with the poise he played with in his first meaningful minutes of the season, and to guard one of the top players, Jerian handled it great."

Butler scored 19 points to stake Chicago to a 56-37 lead at intermission. The Bulls shots only .412 from the field but the Blazers were much worse, firing at a .308 clip -- including 2 for 17 from 3-point range.

Chicago increased its advantage to 66-42 early in the third quarter. The Bulls settled for an 83-63 edge going into the final period.

The Bulls led 98-72 early in the fourth quarter. Portland never got closer than 19 points the rest of the way.

Chicago got off to a 10-0 lead as Portland missed its first six shots from the field. The Bulls extended the margin to 30-9 nine minutes into the game. The difference was 35-14 after one quarter, with Butler contributing 13 points and six rebounds and Chicago holding a 22-12 edge on the boards.

The Blazers made a couple of mini-runs but got within only 19 points at the half.

NOTES: Butler is averaging 28.6 points and 8.0 rebounds over the past five games. ... Lillard had scored 30 points or more in seven of the Blazers' first 11 games. ... It was Portland's worst loss since a 116-87 pounding by Milwaukee in March 2012. ... G Rajon Rondo did not play after spraining an ankle at practice Monday. Coach Fred Hoiberg said the Bulls' starting point guard is day to day. "Long season, and we didn't want to take any chances on it," Hoiberg said. "Hopefully, every day he makes a little bit of progress." ... At one point early in the second quarter, Chicago led in points in the paint (22-2) and rebounds (21-10). ... It was only Chicago's fourth win in 18 games against Portland since the start of the 2007-08 season.