Preview: Bulls at Bobcats

Two hot teams jockeying for playoff positioning square off on Wednesday when the Chicago Bulls visit the Charlotte Bobcats in the regular-season finale. Chicago has won eight of its last nine home games and can claim the third seed in the Eastern Conference if it defeats the Bobcats and Toronto loses to New York in its finale. Charlotte has won seven of eight games and would finish sixth if it wins and Washington falls to Boston in its last game.

The Bobcats would like to move up to sixth and avoid a first-round matchup with the Miami Heat. Center Al Jefferson is doing his part with seven consecutive 20-point outings and he is averaging 26.6 points and 13.7 rebounds in seven games this month. The Bulls are looking at a first-round playoff series against either Brooklyn or Washington. Chicago is 21-19 on the road this season and has emerged victorious in each of its last five visits to Charlotte.

ABOUT THE BULLS (48-33): Chicago isn’t overly concerned with whom it ends up meeting in the opening round of the playoffs, considering it overcame the early-season loss of guard Derrick Rose (knee) and the midseason trade of forward Luol Deng. “It feels great to be in this position right now, but we’re not satisfied,” center Joakim Noah said. “We want more; we feel like we can do more. It’s a group that’s gone through so much adversity. To be in this position is definitely a blessing.” Noah has been playing superb all-around basketball by averaging 13 points, 13 rebounds and 9.3 assists over the past four games.

ABOUT THE BOBCATS (42-39): Charlotte would like to get point guard Kemba Walker (hamstring) back on track for the postseason. Coach Steve Clifford confessed he was worried about Walker losing his rhythm prior to Monday’s return against Atlanta and then Walker struggled to five points on 1-of-9 shooting. Walker missed two games due to the ailment and is playing roughly 36 minutes per game. The third-year pro is averaging 17.6 points – just shy of last season’s career-best 17.7 mark – and a career-high 6.1 assists.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Bulls are 3-0 against Charlotte this season and have won 10 of the last 11 meetings.

2. Bobcats reserve G Gary Neal has scored in double digits in four straight games, averaging 14 points during the stretch.

3. Chicago PG D.J. Augustin missed Monday’s game due to the birth of a child and it is uncertain if he will play in the finale.

PREDICTION: Bulls 92, Bobcats 89