Preview: Bulls at Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets haven’t caught many breaks of late, but they might get one in the form of a weary Chicago Bulls team that will pay them a visit Wednesday. The Bulls limp into Charlotte a day after a 132-129 double-overtime loss to Dallas in which they let a three-point lead get away in the final seconds of regulation. The Hornets hope to take advantage as they aim to snap a nine-game losing streak.

The Hornets have had a few days to lick their wounds since a 105-75 pounding at Atlanta on Saturday in which they were down by 32 in the first half and saw the deficit grow as large as 44. “We’re at a point where we need a win and were coming into a game with that kind of mentality and we give that kind of effort?,” guard Gerald Henderson told reporters. “That’s never a good thing. That’s not who we want to be.” The Bulls might not look like the team they want to be Wednesday depending on who can bounce back and play the second game of the back-to-back after a rigorous night against Dallas — all of their starters played at least 36 minutes with three topping 46.

ABOUT THE BULLS (11-7): Chicago’s two most important players — forward Pau Gasol (20 points, 11.2 rebounds) and swingman Jimmy Butler (22 points) — played 50 and 46 minutes against the Mavericks. Butler’s young legs should be up to the task, but there is some question whether Gasol, point guard Derrick Rose (16.3 points, 5.1 assists) and center Joakim Noah (8.1 points, 9.9 rebounds) will be able to make the quick turnaround. The Bulls can’t afford to be without many more players, especially in the frontcourt, as power forward Taj Gibson has missed five straight games with a sprained left ankle.

ABOUT THE HORNETS (4-14): Injuries have contributed to Charlotte’s struggles, as forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (foot) remains sidelined, forward Marvin Williams (shoulder) has missed the past two games, and reserve guard Gary Neal (shoulder) has sat out the last three. If that trio remains out, the Hornets will be without two of their top four scorers. Big man Al Jefferson (20 points, 7.5 rebounds) could have a field day if the Bulls’ star post players are limited, though, and point guard Kemba Walker (14 points, 5.7 assists) might be able to take advantage of Chicago’s fatigued perimeter players.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Chicago is 8-1 when it holds opponents under 100 points and 3-6 when it allows triple digits.

2. Jefferson has scored in double figures in 42 of his last 43 regular-season games including 30 games of 20 or more points.

3. Charlotte is 1-6 when leading after three quarters and 0-11 when being outrebounded.

PREDICTION: Hornets 100, Bulls 96