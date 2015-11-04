Hornets 130, Bulls 105

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Guard Jeremy Lamb scored 20 points to lead seven players in double figures, and the Charlotte Hornets notched their first victory of the season by routing the Chicago Bulls 130-105 Tuesday night.

The Hornets raced to a 37-20 lead after one quarter and went on to lead by as many as 27 points in the first half, eventually settling for a 69-47 halftime advantage. They never let the Bulls closer than 17 in the second half and led 100-77 after three.

The Hornets (1-3) had far and away their best shooting night of the season and finished at 51.6 percent from the field. They hit eight of their first nine shots, were 13 of 18 from the field in the first quarter, and finished the half at 58.1 percent.

They hit eight 3-pointers in the first half and finished 14 of 23 from 3-point range, 60.9 percent.

The Hornets also got 18 points and eight rebounds from forward Nicolas Batum. Guard Jeremy Lin scored 15, center Al Jefferson 14, guard Kemba Walker and center Spencer Hawes 13 each and guard P.J. Hairston 10.

Guard Jimmy Butler led the Bulls (3-2) with 26 points. Forward Doug McDermott scored 17, guard Aaron Brooks 14, center Pau Gasol 13 and forward Bobby Portis 10.

The Hornets’ biggest lead came at 128-93.

NOTES: Monday was a busy day for the Hornets. They signed G Jeremy Lamb to a three-year, $21 million contract extension and picked up the fourth-year team option on F Cody Zeller. ... Bulls G Kirk Hinrich (toe) missed his third straight game, and F Mike Dunleavy (back) has yet to play this season. ... The Hornets have already lost F Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (shoulder) for the season. ... Bulls F Nikola Mirotic was the only player in the NBA to make at least three 3-pointers in every game he played this season before he went 1-for-5 from long range Tuesday. ... The Hornets head out for a three-game road trip after Tuesday’s game, starting Thursday at Dallas. The Bulls will return home to face Oklahoma City on Thursday. Four of the Bulls’ next five games are at the United Center.