Hornets find focus in win over Bulls

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After a dismal week, the Charlotte Hornets finally found their focus in the second half against the Chicago Bulls on Friday night.

The Hornets roared back from a 19-point first-half deficit and then dominated the second half en route to a 101-91 victory.

It was a shocking turnaround for a team that lost by 26 at home to Washington Monday and then played horribly in a seven-point home loss to Sacramento on Wednesday. But it was exactly what this team needed as it tries to stay in the hunt for the Eastern Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot.

“It was a great win for us,” said center Bismack Biyombo, who filled in for injured center Al Jefferson and finished with 10 points and 10 rebounds. “We played a couple bad games in a row and we watched a lot of film and saw all the mistakes. Mistakes after mistakes. So we had to go out tonight and play our game, which is to eliminate the mistakes and play better defense. I thought in the second half we did a very good job.”

The Hornets (29-35) outscored Chicago 25-10 in the third quarter and 16-6 to open the fourth, eventually leading by as many as 18 in the fourth quarter. The Bulls had raced to a 40-21 lead two minutes into the second quarter.

“Obviously we didn’t come out in the first half with any energy,” said guard Gerald Henderson, who led seven double-figure scorers with 20 points. “There was no attention to detail on the defensive end. If we had sustained that kind of defensive effort, there’s no chance we win. But that second half we came out and we really focused on the defensive end. And we got started up offensively, too.”

Coach Steve Clifford, who ripped his team both Monday and Wednesday night, said the turnaround might have been the Hornets’ best home performance all season.

“Our guys hung in there and did a great job,” Clifford said. “A lot of guys played well. The big thing was, even when we were down 19, we stayed with the game and played hard, and our defense in the third quarter was obviously tremendous.”

Besides Henderson’s 20 points, the Hornets got 18 points from guard Mo Williams, 13 from forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, 12 from forward Marvin Williams, and 10 each from center Jason Maxiell, guard Kemba Walker, and Biyombo.

The Hornets held a whopping 55-36 rebound advantage with 17 offensive rebounds that they turned into 27 second-chance points.

Jefferson (knee) and forward Cody Zeller (shoulder) did not play.

The Bulls (40-27) lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

They came out red-hot, hitting their first six 3-point attempts and hitting 11 of their first 13. But they went cold midway through the second quarter and never got into a rhythm again. They finished shooting 37.8 percent from the field and wound up 15 of 32 from 3-point range.

“The thing is, you build a cushion and if you let your guard down even a little bit, you are going to be in trouble,” Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau said. “That is basically what happened. We made 15 3-pointers and they shot 37 percent but when you give them two and three attempts at it, it’s a problem.”

Guard Aaron Brooks led the Bulls with 24 points. Center Pau Gasol scored 18, forward Tony Snell scored 17 with five 3-pointers, forward Nikola Mirotic scored 15, and forward Doug McDermott finished with 13.

The Bulls were without guard Jimmy Butler (elbow), forward Taj Gibson (ankle) and guard Derrick Rose (knee). Forward Joakim Noah returned to the lineup but was ineffective, finishing with one point and six rebounds.

Gasol was not happy about the rebound and hustle stats.

“It’s about will,” Gasol said. “It’s about determination and how bad you want it. I don’t care how tired you are. I might be tired. I might be sore. You can’t really think about those things. You have to think, ‘What can I do to help my team win?’ You have to figure out a way to do it. We just have to have more of a sense of urgency, consistently for 48 minutes.”

NOTES: The teams split the previous two games this season. The Bulls won 102-95 in Charlotte on Dec. 3, then the Hornets won in Chicago 98-86 on Feb. 25. The teams will meet again in Chicago on March 23. ... The Bulls were playing the second game on a three-game road trip. It started with a 104-95 overtime win at Philadelphia Wednesday and will end at Oklahoma City Sunday afternoon. ... The Hornets are now 10-4 when C Bismack Biyombo starts. ... The Hornets have had nine sellouts at Time Warner Cable Arena this season, which is two more than the previous two seasons combined. Charlotte ranks 16th in the NBA in attendance, after finishing 25th last season. ... The Hornets were closing out a three-game home stand. They will now head west for an eight-day trip, starting at Utah Monday. They’ll also play the LA Clippers, Sacramento, Minnesota and Chicago on the trip.