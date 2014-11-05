Preview: Bulls at Bucks

The Chicago Bulls managed a shorthanded home win, but now they have to take their next-man-up mentality on the road to face the upstart Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday. The Bulls could be without stars Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah for a second straight night. The supporting cast had enough firepower to beat winless Orlando, but the young Bucks are confident after snapping a 16-game road losing streak with an 87-81 win at Indiana on Tuesday.

Newcomer Pau Gasol had a double-double and Jimmy Butler and Taj Gibson had big nights to carry the Bulls to a 98-90 win over the Magic, and they’re prepared to play bigger roles in the second half of the back-to-back. “It was a good team win,” Chicago coach Tom Thibodeau told reporters. “We can’t feel too good about it. We have to be ready for (Wednesday) night.” After ending their road skid, the Bucks aim to stop another streak — they’ve lost eight straight home games to the Bulls dating to Jan. 8, 2010.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE BULLS (3-1): Chicago has grown accustomed to playing without Rose, who has played only 12 games since tearing the ACL in his left knee in the 2012 playoffs and is now nursing two ankle sprains, but Gasol’s presence in the posted helped mask Noah’s absence because of illness. Even with the roster depleted, Chicago’s bench outscored Orlando’s reserves 37-19 thanks to veteran guard Aaron Brooks (13 points) and rookie swingman Doug McDermott (12 points). Butler (thumb) was able to return to the lineup and rack up 21 points and nine rebounds against the Magic and should be available for the second half of the back-to-back.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (2-2): Milwaukee is loaded with young talent and is beginning to stockpile depth. Point guard Brandon Knight (20.5 points, 7.3 assists, 6.8 rebounds) is stuffing the stat sheet, and the Bucks have three players coming off the bench who average double-digit points in O.J. Mayo (13.5), Khris Middleton (10.8) and Jerryd Bayless (10.0). They’re also much improved at the defensive end, averaging 10.5 steals and 7.3 blocks.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Milwaukee has recorded double-digit steals in three straight games, matching its longest streak since a four-game run in December 2007.

2. It’s a homecoming for Butler, who played his home games at BMO Harris Bradley Center in college as a star at Marquette.

3. The Bulls have gone 24-8 against the Bucks since Milwaukee tied the all-time series at 98 wins apiece during the 2006-07 season.

PREDICTION: Bucks 91, Bulls 87