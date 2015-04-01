Preview: Bulls at Bucks

Chicago looks to continue its dominance of Milwaukee on Wednesday when it travels to take on the Bucks in what could be a preview of a first-round playoff matchup. The Bulls, who have won three in a row overall, have taken six in a row from Milwaukee and have been victorious nine straight times on the road in the series. Chicago also should be well-rested after a 111-80 rout of New York on Saturday, which has helped the squad maintain a one-game lead on Toronto for third place in the East.

The Bucks remain in sixth place in the conference but have lost two straight and eight of 10 to fall back toward a host of teams vying for a playoff spot. Their current losing streak has come against conference leaders Golden State and Atlanta, which topped Milwaukee 101-88 on Monday. Zaza Pachulia scored 17 points on 8-of-10 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds in the loss to the Hawks, which marked the fifth time in the 10-game slump that the Bucks have been held to 90 points or fewer.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE BULLS (45-29): Chicago’s three full days off represents its longest period of rest aside from the All-Star break in two months, and it offered up a chance for a banged-up squad to get closer to a return to health. Star guard Derrick Rose took contact in practice Monday for the first time in his effort to return from right knee surgery. In addition, the runaway win against the Knicks - which came after two days off - allowed coach Tom Thibodeau to rest his starters down the stretch, with Pau Gasol leading the way with only 28 minutes.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (36-38): Milwaukee is trying to get guard O.J. Mayo and forward Jared Dudley back to health before the postseason, if they even get that far, but the mission has proven difficult. Mayo has managed to shoot 3-of-20 from the floor in four games since returning from a hamstring injury while Dudley - who recently missed six games with back issues - was forced to sit again in the loss to Atlanta. Dudley has hinted that he will return to take on the Bulls.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bulls PF Nikola Mirotic had a team-high 24 points in the win over the Knicks and finished March with an average of 20.8 for the month.

2. Bucks PG Michael Carter-Williams is 8-for-30 from the floor over his last four games.

3. Gasol has double-doubles in all three meetings with the Bucks, including a career-high 46 points and 18 rebounds in a matchup at Chicago on Jan. 10.

PREDICTION: Bulls 98, Bucks 95