Preview: Bulls at Bucks

The Chicago Bulls have suffered back-to-back double-digit losses and the schedule is about to take a turn for the worse. Chicago plays 12 of its next 15 games on the road, beginning with Tuesday’s contest at Milwaukee.

The Bulls allowed an average of 117 points in the consecutive defeats against Atlanta and Washington, which rates as a huge disappointment to center Pau Gasol. “Defensively, things are not the way things need to be,” Gasol told reporters after Monday’s 114-100 loss to the Wizards. “We need to be better. More physicality on the defensive end. Work as a unit.” Milwaukee has lost three of its last four games and is sinking out of the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Bucks fell 100-88 to the New York Knicks on Sunday despite center Greg Monroe matching his season high of 28 points to go with 10 rebounds.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBATV, CSN Chicago, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE BULLS (22-14): The home loss to Washington began a string of four games in five nights and it was discouraging to Chicago to be outclassed and outhustled by the injury-ravaged Wizards. The Bulls dug themselves a 14-point halftime deficit and were unable to overcome it despite cutting the margin to four. “We had a chance to cut it two and missed a couple of easy ones,” Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters. “It takes some energy to climb out of that hole. That is an issue. We have to find a way to get off to a better start.”

ABOUT THE BUCKS (15-24): Small forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been dismal during the past two games, averaging just 6.5 points on 5-of-17 shooting. “I’ve just got to stick with it and keep playing through the struggle,” Antetokounmpo told reporters. “I’ve got great teammates who hold me accountable and are talking to me.” Antetokounmpo’s last solid outing was an 18-point effort at Chicago when the Bucks lost 117-106 on Jan. 5.

1. Bulls SG Jimmy Butler had 32 points and matched his career best of 10 assists in last week’s home win over the Bucks.

2. Milwaukee SG O.J. Mayo (hamstring) could sit out his second straight game.

3. Chicago C/PF Joakim Noah (shoulder) returned from a nine-game absence to corral nine rebounds in 19 minutes against the Wizards but was scoreless on 0-of-7 shooting.

PREDICTION: Bulls 104, Bucks 97