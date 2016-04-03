Preview: Bulls at Bucks

The Chicago Bulls missed out on an opportunity to gain ground in the Eastern Conference playoff race at home, and now must try to stay alive on the road. The reeling Bulls, losers of five of their last seven, begin a crucial three-game road trip Sunday with a visit to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jimmy Butler recorded his first career triple-double (28 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists) but had little help from his teammates in Chicago’s 94-90 loss to Detroit on Saturday. The setback dropped the shorthanded Bulls, who were without two starters, two games behind Indiana for the eighth and final playoff spot. After opening their five-game homestand with a loss to Charlotte, the Bucks have won two in a row, including a 113-110 victory over Orlando on Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his strong finish with his fifth triple-double since the All-Star break as Milwaukee shot 54.7 percent.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CSN Chicago, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

ABOUT THE BULLS (38-38): Derrick Rose (elbow) and Taj Gibson (ribs) did not play against Detroit and their replacements (E‘Twaun Moore and Bobby Portis) combined for only 14 points, seven rebounds and one assist. Gibson has the better chance of returning to action Sunday while Rose may be a better bet to come back Tuesday in Memphis. Butler missed the last game against Milwaukee but topped the 30-point mark in each of the first two encounters.

ABOUT THE BUCKS (32-44): A win would match Milwaukee’s longest winning streak since a season-high four-gamer in the second week of the season. While Antetokounmpo has elevated his game in the second half, Jabari Parker quietly followed suit and is averaging 23.5 points on 75 percent shooting in his last two games. Parker had one of his five double-doubles (18 points, 11 rebounds) in the previous meeting last month in Chicago.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bucks PG Jerryd Bayless (knee) missed Friday’s game against Orlando and is considered day-to-day.

2. Bulls SF Mike Dunleavy is 2-of-7 from the floor with zero rebounds in 54 minutes over his last three games.

3. Chicago C Pau Gasol has a double-double in nine of the last 11 contests.

PREDICTION: Bucks 99, Bulls 98