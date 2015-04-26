Buzzer-beater keeps Bucks alive vs. Bulls

MILWAUKEE -- For at least one more day, the Milwaukee Bucks’ surprising turnaround season will continue.

The Bucks staved off elimination in their first-round, Eastern Conference playoff series, knocking off the Chicago Bulls 92-90 Saturday when backup point guard Jerryd Bayless hit a wide-open layup as time expired.

Chicago leads the best-of-seven series 3-1. Game 5 is Monday in Chicago.

“You can only have so many moral victories; this was more of a veteran game today,” said shooting guard Jared Dudley, whose inbounds pass set up the game-winner. “It’s something you have to show the young guys.”

Bayless’ buzzer-beater capped a frenetic final few minutes of play.

Up by as many as 12 in the third quarter, the Bulls fought their way back and were within a bucket after shooting guard Jimmy Butler connected on a jumper with 10:03 to play.

Bucks shooting guard O.J. Mayo hit the first of his two fourth-quarter 3-pointers to extend the Bucks’ lead to five and after Dudley picked off an errant pass by Nikola Mirotic, Mayo got an easy layup to put Milwaukee up 80-73.

Related Coverage Preview: Bulls at Bucks

With the shot clock running out, Mayo hit again from deep beyond the arc, putting the Bucks up nine. Butler again answered with a 3-pointer; but, on the next dead ball, officials reviewed Mayo’s shot and ruled the shot clock had expired.

All of a sudden, it was an 87-84 game with two minutes left.

But Mayo struck again, this time from 26 feet, to put the lead back to six before a 3-pointer from guard Derrick Rose and a three-point play by forward Pau Gasol tied the game with 38 seconds left.

Milwaukee had a chance for the game-winner, but Bayless missed a layup with 22 seconds left. The ball wound up in Rose’s hands; but, as he was working the clock, forward Khris Middleton swiped the ball and the Bucks called timeout with 0.8 seconds left.

While coach Jason Kidd was drawing up a last play, officials went to the monitor for the fifth time and, after closer review, reset the game clock to 1.3 seconds.

“In the playoffs, that’s like a whole minute,” Rose said.

And it certainly was plenty of time for Bayless, who got around Rose in the lane and made a clean catch of Dudley’s inbounds pass, tossing it up just before time expired.

“I was trying to beat him backdoor,” Bayless said. “We were trying to act like I was going to get to the corner and (Rose) was going to bite. Duds made a spectacular pass, and luckily I was able to finish it.”

Rose, who averaged 24 points in the first three games of the series but was 5-for-13 with 14 points Saturday, shouldered the blame for the final shot.

“I put that all on me,” he said. “I just wasn’t paying attention to the ball. He spun out great -- a great call from Kidd. But, if anything, this is a learning experience. I feel bad for myself, I feel bad for my teammates, knowing that we could have forced an overtime and I missed things up.”

Rose also turned the ball over eight times. Turnovers were a huge problem for the Bulls, who shot 48.5 percent but gave up the ball a season-high 28 times.

“We beat ourselves; it’s really that simple,” Thibodeau said. “You turn the ball over like we did 28 times, we’re going to have to be a lot stronger with the ball. They’re coming through us. We’ve got to hold our ground; we’ve got to own our space, got to tuck it on the catch, got to run through the pass and we’ve got to stop dancing with the ball.”

Those miscues led to 32 points for the Bucks, who shot just 39 percent and were 9 of 22 from beyond the arc.

Mayo scored 18 to lead the Bucks, who also got 13 from Dudley and 10 each from Bayless, Middleton and forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“We thought we got better tonight,” Kidd said. “We found ourselves with a W. As a whole, we’ve got a long way to go. That group in the locker room showed a lot of character.”

Butler scored 33 to lead Chicago, Gasol tallied 16 points and 10 rebounds, Rose scored 14 points and forward Mike Dunleavy added 10.

NOTES: Bulls F Nikola Mirotic scored five points in 20 minutes. Mirotic suffered a bruised knee late in Game 2 and missed Game 3. ... The Bucks have forced the Bulls into an average of 20 turnovers through the first four games, the most of any playoff team this season. ... Milwaukee has lost its last six first-round playoff series and last seven series overall, dating to the 2001 Eastern Conference finals.