Preview: Bulls at Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have put together back-to-back victories and attempt to post another win when they host the Chicago Bulls on Monday. Cleveland lost nine of 10 games – LeBron James missed eight of those with back and knee injuries – before moving back over .500 with wins over the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers. Chicago has lost five of its last seven games after falling to the Atlanta Hawks 107-99 on Saturday.

Point guard Derek Rose had 23 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds against the Hawks and he is frustrated with his club’s play against the Hawks. “There were lapses and it seemed like we were down and chasing them the entire game,” Rose told reporters after the Atlanta contest. “I don’t know when we are going to learn but he have to learn quickly.” James averaged 33.7 points in his first three games back from the injuries while Kyrie Irving poured in 37 points in Friday’s win over the Clippers.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE BULLS (27-15): Chicago lost to the Cavaliers 114-108 earlier this season and is going through a tough period as it faces Cleveland for the second time. “It’s frustrating not winning, period, but we definitely can’t start the way we’ve been starting and expect to do anything great,” shooting guard Jimmy Butler told reporters. “It’s correctable. Everybody is saying, ‘We know what we have to do,’ but we can’t keep talking about it.” Rose has been shooting well and is 15-of—27 from 3-point range while averaging 28 points over the last three games.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS (21-20): James is aiming for his team to go on a sustained run after the consecutive wins in Los Angeles. “It’s another great step in the direction that we are trying to go,” James told reporters. “We have had some struggles, but I’m happy that I’m able to go out and play at a high level to help our team win and compete.” One player who stepped up against the Clippers was power forward Tristan Thompson, who scored a season-best 24 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Chicago has emerged victorious in eight of its last 10 visits to Cleveland.

2. Cavaliers PF Kevin Love (back) is hopeful of returning after missing Friday’s game against the Clippers.

3. Bulls C Joakim Noah (ankle) will likely miss his third straight game.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 108, Bulls 103