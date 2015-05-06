Preview: Bulls at Cavaliers

The Chicago Bulls pilfered homecourt advantage away from second-seeded Cleveland and look to take a 2-0 series lead when they visit the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Chicago posted a 99-92 victory in the opening game of the Eastern Conference semifinals by outplaying shorthanded Cleveland, which was missing injured forward Kevin Love (shoulder) and suspended guard J.R. Smith.

Smith will also sit out Game 2 while Love is gone for the postseason, and the adjustments made by Cavaliers coach David Blatt didn’t work as third-seeded Chicago controlled the opener. “We were just a little bit off in a lot of things, a lot of little things that were important,” Blatt told reporters. “We’ve got to turn it around and make up for that a little bit because that’s the way for us to beat this team.” The Bulls didn’t show any fear of Cleveland while delivering an impressive opening salvo. “We must have confidence going into a series against anyone, no matter who the opponent is,” Chicago power forward Pau Gasol told reporters. “I think we came in with the right mindset and attitude, not really easing into the series but really going after it.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE BULLS: Shooting guard Jimmy Butler had 20 points, six assists, five rebounds and three steals in the opener and also fared well while guarding LeBron James. “I feel like we’re both two NBA players,” Butler told reporters. “His name might be more well-known than mine but I’m just here to compete. I’m here to play. Everybody knows that LeBron is a hell of a player, I’m not knocking that, but I think I’m a decent player. I think I can hang with the best of them.” Point guard Derrick Rose also excelled with 25 points in the opener.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS: James had 19 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists and three steals in the opener but his 9-of-22 shooting and subpar defensive effort stood out more than the numbers. “I have to be better, I wasn’t that good,” James said. “I have to be much better.” Point guard Kyrie Irving was solid with 30 points – matching his career playoff high – and shooting guard Iman Shumpert surprised by posting a career playoff-best 22 points and making four 3-pointers.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bulls SF Mike Dunleavy is averaging 17 points on 10-of-13 shooting over the past two games.

2. Irving has scored 24 or more points in four of Cleveland’s five postseason games.

3. Gasol had 21 points and 10 rebounds in Game 1 and has six double-doubles in seven games this postseason.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 93, Bulls 91