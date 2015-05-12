Preview: Bulls at Cavaliers

Chicago and Cleveland have traded dramatic game-winning shots in the past two games and the Cavaliers have the homecourt advantage when they meet the Bulls in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series. Chicago’s Derrick Rose banked in the decisive shot in Game 3 and Cleveland’s LeBron James answered with the game-winner in Game 4 to tie the series at two games apiece.

James sprained his left ankle in Sunday’s game but won’t miss any time while point guard Kyrie Irving continues to be hampered by injuries – first a sore right foot and then being diagnosed on Monday with tendinitis in his left knee. Irving plans to play despite being an inferior shadow of himself while the Bulls will likely be without power forward Pau Gasol (hamstring) for the second consecutive contest. Chicago missed a big opportunity to take a 3-1 lead when it struggled in the fourth quarter and Cleveland rallied for the victory. “We just got to be a lot smarter with the lead,” Bulls forward Taj Gibson told reporters. “Going into the fourth we had a good margin. We just blew it.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, TNT

ABOUT THE BULLS: Chicago led by 11 points late in the third quarter of Game 4 before falling apart on the offensive end and letting the game get away. “Just too many duds for offensive possessions,” forward Mike Dunleavy told reporters. “We’ve had issues with that all year. Especially here in the playoffs, our ball movement has been slowing us down, and we kind of get stagnant.” One guy thriving is Rose, who has scored 30 or more points in back-to-back games and is averaging 25 points in the series.

ABOUT THE CAVALIERS: Irving is 5-for-23 shooting over the last two games, and his 30-point performance in Game 1 seems like it happened ages ago. “I’d rather give 30 percent, 40 percent rather than give none at all,” Irving told reporters. “I just literally can’t do it. I can’t sit on the bench and be hurt and be OK with that. And still, I still know I can be effective.” James expressed surprise that he was able to finish Game 4 – a contest that concluded with him overruling coach David Blatt’s plan to have him in-bound the ball on the play and instead receiving the ball and knocking down the decisive shot.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. James is 2-for-19 from 3-point range in the series.

2. Chicago SG Jimmy Butler is averaging 19.3 points in the series but hasn’t scored more than 20.

3. Cleveland SG Iman Shumpert (groin) is 4-of-17 shooting over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Cavaliers 107, Bulls 98