(Updated: CHANGED Deng point total to 27 in Para 3)

Cavaliers 97, Bulls 95: Andrew Bynum had 20 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots as host Cleveland upended Chicago to halt a five-game losing streak.

Dion Waiters scored 20 on 8-of-10 shooting and Kyrie Irving added 19 points and six assists as Cleveland won for only the second time in 10 games. Tristan Thompson contributed 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Luol Deng had 27 points and 11 assists and rookie Tony Snell scored 18 points for the Bulls, who went 1-5 on a six-game road trip. Taj Gibson added 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting for Chicago, which missed four shots on a late possession before Thompson hit two free throws with nine seconds left to make it a four-point margin.

Chicago trailed by 16 points early in the final quarter before using a 22-5 surge to take an 88-87 edge on Snell’s basket with 3:59 to play. Cleveland responded with an 8-0 run to take a seven-point lead but Deng’s 3-pointer and Carlos Boozer’s inside hoop made it a two-point game with 40.8 seconds left before Chicago came up empty with a chance to tie prior to Thompson sealing it from the line.

The Cavaliers shot 59 percent from the field in the first half to take a 56-51 lead into the break. The Bulls were just 6-of-18 from the field in the third quarter as Cleveland had a 77-66 advantage entering the final stanza.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Chicago drops to 2-8 on the road. … Cavaliers G C.J. Miles (calf) returned from a four-game absence and had six points in 16 minutes. … Cleveland’s victory is just its second in the last 14 games against the Bulls.