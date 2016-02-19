Cavaliers 106, Bulls 95

CLEVELAND -- LeBron James had 25 points, nine rebounds and nine assists and the Cavaliers capped an eventful trade deadline day with a 106-95 victory Thursday against the short-handed Chicago Bulls.

James fell one rebound and one assist shy of his second triple-double in his last three games. Instead he settled for the Cavaliers’ first victory against the Bulls after dropping the previous two meetings this season.

Kevin Love scored 15 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Tristan Thompson had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Cleveland. Kyrie Irving scored 19 points.

Derrick Rose scored 28 points and Pau Gasol scored 14 points and grabbed nine rebounds after days of speculation over whether he would be dealt.

The Bulls made a deal prior to Thursday’s trade deadline, but it wasn’t the one expected. Gasol remained in Chicago while the Bulls dealt Kirk Hinrich to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for shooting guard Justin Holiday and a second-round pick. The move cut nearly $3 million off the Bulls’ luxury tax bill while opening up a roster spot.

Gasol, however, predicted Thursday morning he wasn’t going to get traded and was correct. He met with management Wednesday and said the Bulls are “for sure” in the lead to re-sign him this summer when he can become a free agent.

The Cavaliers acquired Channing Frye earlier in the day from the Orlando Magic in a three-team deal that also sent Jared Cunningham to the Magic and fan favorite Anderson Varejao, along with a protected 2018 first-round pick, to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Frye could be in Cleveland as early as Friday and is expected to join the Cavaliers in time for Sunday’s game at Oklahoma City.

Matthew Dellavedova had seven points in 17 minutes after missing the last five games with a hamstring injury, while Love showed no ill-effects after re-aggravating his surgically-repaired shoulder in the Cavaliers’ final game before the All-Star break.

NOTES: F Pau Gasol remained with the Bulls through the trade deadline, just as he predicted earlier in the day. Gasol said he’s open to re-signing with the Bulls this summer when he can become a free agent. ... Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg on G Kirk Hinrich: “He’s a great teammate and he’s done some wonderful things for this franchise, but at the same time, it’s a business.” ... Cavaliers GM David Griffin said telling C Anderson Varejao he had been traded was one of his toughest calls to make: “I think he exemplified everything we want a Cavalier to be about.” Varejao had spent his entire 12-year career with the Cavaliers and was the longest tenured athlete in the city. ... F James Jones played with Frye in Portland in 2008: “Great guy. He’s a shooter. More than anything he’s a smart player. Very, very smart.”