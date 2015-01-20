Cavaliers cruise past slumping Bulls

CLEVELAND -- With the game out of reach and victory only minutes away, scoreboard cameras caught Cleveland Cavaliers players Shawn Marion and Iman Shumpert dancing in their chairs during a timeout Monday.

There was no dancing a few days ago, Cleveland was in the midst of losing nine of 10. However, the return of forward LeBron James rejuvenated the Cavaliers and lifted everyone’s mood.

James scored 26 points, and forward Kevin Love had 16 points and 12 rebounds in the Cavs’ 108-94 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

All five Cavs starters scored in double figures, including double-doubles from Love, center Timofey Mozgov (15 points, 15 rebounds) and guard Kyrie Irving (18 points, 12 assists), en route to a third straight win.

“We wanted to come home and show that we had actually moved from one point to the next in a positive direction,” Cavs coach David Blatt said. “We have a long way to go, but we feel the ship is sailing in the right direction in every respect.”

The Cavs never trailed, opening a 25-point lead in the third quarter before the Bulls temporarily pulled within 12 early in the fourth.

The result, however, was never in doubt partly because the Bulls kept self-destructing. Aside from a mountain of missed shots, center Pau Gasol dropped a rebound out of bounds and reserve guard Tony Snell fired a pass to no one in the third quarter that ultimately hit Blatt on the shoulder.

The Bulls shot 37.5 percent to become the fourth opponent this season to shoot less than 40 percent against a Cleveland defense that ranks among the worst in the league. Chicago became the first Cavs opponent to shoot less than 40 percent since the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 2. It marked the fifth time the Bulls shot less than 40 percent this month.

“Everybody has to be on the same page,” Bulls guard Derrick Rose said. “Until then, we’re going to continue to get our butt kicked. It’s the whole team. We’re not communicating when we’re on the floor. Everybody’s quiet. We’ve got to give a better effort. It seems like we’re not even competing.”

Chicago and Cleveland were expected to be the top two teams in the East this season. Instead, the Bulls (27-16) own the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference, while the Cavs (22-20) are sixth in the East.

Both had their problems of late. The Bulls lost for the fourth time in the past five, and the Cavs still have the scars from their recent skid. However, Cleveland is showing signs of pulling out of it. James is averaging 31.8 points since missing two weeks with an injured knee and back, and the Cavs are 3-1 since his return.

“I feel good. It’s the best I’ve felt all year,” James said. “I just want it to continue and keep riding this wave.”

The Bulls are still floundering. Guard Jimmy Butler scored 20 points, Rose scored 18, and forward Taj Gibson had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Gasol had 11 points and 11 rebounds, but he struggled against Mozgov’s size. The Bulls were again without center Joakim Noah, who did not make the trip while continuing to recover from hand and ankle injuries.

Chicago coach Tom Thibodeau was upset his team was slow to get back in transition, was outrebounded 54-40 and wasn’t defending the way he wants. Things don’t get easier, either. The Bulls’ next four games are against the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks, Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors.

“We’ve got to decide when enough is enough,” Thibodeau said. “We’ve got to get better. It’s really that simple. The way we’re playing is not acceptable, so we have to change it.”

NOTES: G Derrick Rose averaged 25.5 points and eight assists in his previous four games, prompting Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau to call it Rose’s most complete stretch of the season. “Getting stronger on the defensive side of the ball, attacking the paint more, I think all those things are huge for our team,” Thibodeau said. ... Chicago F Pau Gasol averaged 21.4 points and 11.4 rebounds in his past 12 games prior to Monday. ... G Iman Shumpert is expected to make his Cavs debut later this week. He is cleared for a full practice Tuesday, and coach David Blatt didn’t rule out playing him Wednesday at home against the Utah Jazz, although Friday’s home game against the Charlotte Hornets seems more likely.