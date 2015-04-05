Cavaliers clip Bulls with buzzer-beaters

CLEVELAND -- David Blatt may be a rookie coach in the NBA, but there are buzzers in Europe, too, and shots that just barely beat them. And still, what happened Sunday, in the Cleveland Cavliers 99-94 victory against the Chicago Bulls, still surprised him.

“Well, people, I can tell you this, OK,” Blatt said. “I’ve been doing this a long time, I’ve never seen that. I’ve never seen it. Three like that, in one game.”

Those three buzzer-beaters accounted for nine points, with point guard Kyrie Irving making a turnaround to close the first quarter, shooting guard J.R. Smith sinking a 41-footer before halftime and Irving connecting from 52 feet with the shot clock bearing down midway through the third quarter.

“It was a crazy play,” Irving said. “I thought there were 22 seconds left instead two, and I‘m look at (LeBron James) and he’s looking at me and he’s like, ‘Shoot it.’ I‘m like, OK, I got to let this thing go. And, luckily, it went in.”

Related Coverage Preview: Bulls at Cavaliers

And now, after the third win against the Bulls in four meetings that gave Cleveland a four-game lead over Chicago with just five games remaining for each, the Cavaliers will almost certainly go into the postseason as the Central Division champions and No. 2 seed. That means, if the Cavaliers and Bulls meet again, that series would start in Quicken Loans Arena, a place where the Cavaliers have now won 18 straight. It also means that the Cavaliers can start resting some players for the playoffs, while Chicago, which has had its projected starting lineup for only 19 games this season, tries to hold off Toronto for the third seed.

The Bulls did get double figure scoring from five players Sunday, and did make a late run, spearheaded by reserve forward Nikola Mirotic and small forward Mike Dunleavy. But, while Dunleavy led Chicago with 24 points, Mirotic struggled with his shot overall (3 for 12). Guard Aaron Brooks, filling in for the injured Derrick Rose and Kirk Hinrich, scored 17, but also had seven of the Bulls’ 16 turnovers. Chicago’s bench missed 16 of 21 shots in all.

“If we see them down the road, we think we can play with them,” Dunleavy said.

That sentiment was shared by teammates.

“It would be really, really exciting,” center Joakim Noah said. “I hope it happens.”

If it does, they’ll need to do a better job on Cleveland’s guards.

Meanwhile, Irving (27) and Smith (24) combined for 51 points for Cleveland, with Smith making seven of his first 10 three-pointers before finishing 8-of-17, in support of LeBron James’ first triple-double of the season, and 38th of his career. James had 20 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists, plus three steals.

“I was just excited about my ability tonight to do multiple things to help our team win,” James said.

He did everything but hit a buzzer-beater.

NOTES: Cavaliers coach David Blatt was asked prior to the game what the biggest in-game adjustment was compared to coaching in Europe. “A lot more timeouts,” he said. “A lot more stoppages in play.” ... Blatt said he was not surprised by the development of Bulls F Nikola Mirotic, whom he faced in the 2014 Euroleague final. “Not at all; matter of fact, I can specifically remember a lot of discussions with my own staff about him, and telling them all that he was going to be an outstanding NBA player, and everybody kind of looking at me sideways about that,” Blatt said. ... Cavaliers F Kevin Love returned to the lineup after missing the win against Miami with back soreness. This was his 71st appearance of the season, the fourth-most of his seven-season career, and two behind 2010-11, when he played 73. ... Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau said he was “hopeful” that PG Derrick Rose, who missed his 20th straight game due to knee surgery, would be back sometime this week. “Everything’s going according to plan,” Thibodeau said, while adding that Rose, who has been cleared for contact, needs to feel comfortable enough to return. ... Bulls G Kirk Hinrich missed his second straight game with a hyperextended knee.