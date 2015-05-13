Cavaliers take 3-2 series lead with win over Bulls

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving conceded Tuesday night he’s in the mental fight of his career. For at least one night, he won the battle.

Irving scored 25 points, forward LeBron James finished with 38 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and guard Iman Shumpert grabbed a crucial offensive rebound in the final minute of the Cavaliers’ 106-101 victory over the Chicago Bulls in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals Tuesday.

Cleveland grabbed a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series.

It is the first time either team won consecutive games in this series. The Cavaliers will attempt to close out the Bulls on Thursday night at United Center. If Chicago successfully defends its home court, Game 7 would be played Sunday in Cleveland.

Irving twice referred to himself as a decoy in recent days as he fights through both a right foot strain and left knee tendinitis. He returned to his attacking ways Tuesday, however, finishing at the rim and finding his range again on 3-pointers after entering the night in a 5-for-23 shooting drought over his previous two games.

“This has been the biggest mental challenge of my career because I want to do more,” Irving said of the injuries. “When you can’t do that, when you’re limited to certain things you have to come to grips with it. Game 3 and 4 was the biggest challenge for me. I had to come to grips with it.”

Irving said he felt better when he woke up Tuesday and declared to himself it was going to be a great day. He is still in pain, but he spun a patented layup off the glass early in the game, moved across the court without a noticeable limp and returned to the level of a second All-Star the Cavs grew accustomed to seeing this season.

“It was just having the mental confidence and being there mentally and being OK with ‘I‘m not 100 percent, but I‘m just going to go out there and play,'” he said. “Just be in my spots and be ready to knock shots down when I‘m open.”

The Bulls were again without forward Pau Gasol due to a hamstring injury, and forward Taj Gibson was ejected in the fourth quarter after a tie-up with Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova led to both teams tangling under the basket.

Gibson appeared to push Dellavedova down while going for a rebound, while Dellavedova pinned Gibson’s left leg between both of his. Gibson kicked Dellavedova while trying to shake free, receiving a flagrant-2 foul and an ejection after officials separated both teams.

Cavs guard J.R. Smith called Gibson’s shove “dirty,” while Gibson called Dellavedova’s leg lock “classless.”

The confrontation was the first in a series that has been physical and rugged throughout.

“I pulled my leg back and it looked like I kicked him from the force that I was using to pull my leg out. So now I have to deal with the consequences, but I didn’t kick him at all,” Gibson said. “That’s what happens when you’re in Cleveland. That’s the second time they’ve thrown stuff at us. It’s classless, but we’re here to play basketball and we can’t focus on that kind of stuff. I didn’t say anything to him. I just overreacted. This is basketball, we can’t fight.”

Gibson now has three points under the league’s flagrant system after he was assessed a flagrant-1 in the Bulls’ first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks. It won’t result in an automatic suspension, but the league will likely review the play before a final determination is made.

James thought the skirmish started a couple of plays earlier when he thought Gibson threw Dellavedova across the lane on a box out.

“Anyone who starts something with Delly, seriously?” James said. “Delly doesn’t bother anybody. He doesn’t even bother himself.”

Chicago guard Jimmy Butler had 29 points and nine rebounds, including a pair of late 3-pointers to give the Bulls hope, and guard Derrick Rose added 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. However, 12 of Rose’s points came in the first quarter and he later aggravated the shoulder stinger he suffered earlier in this series.

The Bulls head home trying once again to stave off elimination from James, who ended Chicago’s season in three of the past five years.

The Cavs took off following Gibson’s ejection, turning a 10-point game into a 90-73 lead on Smith’s 3-pointer with 9:26 left. The Cavs stopped scoring, allowing the Bulls to climb back in it.

“We just had a little desperation at that point,” Bulls forward Mike Dunleavy said. “Taj getting kicked out, time running out on us. Just kind of making a last stand.”

A 3-pointer and a three-point play from Dunleavy and consecutive 3-pointers from Butler pulled the Bulls within 101-99. Chicago had a chance to tie the game in transition, but James soared through the lane to swat away Rose’s attempt with 49 seconds left.

Coming out of a timeout, Butler missed the chance to give the Bulls the lead on another 3-pointer, and Shumpert grabbed a huge offensive rebound at the other end off a James miss. Irving sank the two ensuing free throws, and the Cavs led 103-99 with 16 seconds left.

NOTES: Bulls coach Tom Thibodeau was disappointed to learn that New Orleans Hornets coach Monty Williams was fired Tuesday. The two were assistants with Team USA. ... G Derrick Rose took responsibility for the Bulls’ multiple shot-clock violations in the series. “It starts with me, pushing the ball, getting everybody to run with me,” he said. ... The Cavs haven’t considered shutting down G Kyrie Irving despite his injuries. Irving is playing through a right foot injury and tendinitis in his left knee. “Mentally, I can’t (sit out),” Irving said. “I can’t look myself in the mirror and sit on the bench or sit in the locker room while I watch my teammates go out there.” ... F LeBron James began the night with 236 3-pointers, tied with Jason Kidd for ninth all time in postseason games.