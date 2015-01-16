Preview: Bulls at Celtics

(Updated: UPDATES with Austin Rivers traded to Clippers on Thursday in ABOUT THE CELTICS)

The good news for the Chicago Bulls is that Derrick Rose broke out of a slump Wednesday; the bad news is that it couldn’t prevent the Bulls’ fourth loss in five games and second to the Washington Wizards in a one-week stretch. Rose and the Bulls, who will probably be without Joakim Noah, hit the road Friday after a 1-2 homestand to play the dismantling Boston Celtics. The Celtics, whose roster seems to change daily, were beaten 105-91 by Atlanta on Wednesday for their 10th loss in 13 games.

Rose drained 6-of-9 shots from the arc en route to a season-high 32 points, but Noah left with an ankle injury in the Bulls’ 105-99 loss to Washington. “It is basketball. You can’t play this sport and be perfect,” Rose said. “We’re just going through a little bit of adversity right now. But it seems like guys are trying their hardest and it’s just not going our way right now.” Rose entered the game shooting 6-of-36 from the arc in his the last eight games and on pace for the lowest 3-point shooting percentage in NBA history among players who average five attempts per game (27.9 percent).

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, CSN New England (Boston), CSN Chicago

ABOUT THE BULLS (26-14): Rose scored 17 points in the first quarter against Washington, matching his career high for first-quarter scoring. Noah rolled his ankle going for a rebound in the second period and will likely join Mike Dunleavy (ankle) and Doug McDermott (knee) on the sidelines Friday. The Bulls have won two of three from the Celtics this season, and Pau Gasol is averaging 21 points and 13.3 rebounds while reserve Aaron Brooks has torched the Celtics for 60 points in 63 minutes.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (13-24): After trading Rajon Rondo last month, the gutting of the Celtics continued this past week with the trades of leading-scorer Jeff Green, Brandon Wright and Jameer Nelson for Tayshaun Prince, Austin Rivers and Nate Robinson and then Rivers was dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday in a three-team deal in which Boston received swingman Chris Douglas-Roberts and post player Shavlik Randolph. Avery Bradley scored 17 points and Jared Sullinger added 14 and nine rebounds in the loss to the Hawks. In three games against the Bulls this season, Evan Turner is averaging 20.3 points and 4.7 assists and Sullinger 16.3 points and 11.3 boards.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Gasol is averaging 37 points and 16 rebounds over his last two games.

2. With Green departed, Bradley is likely to become the No. 1 option, averaging 17.6 points in his last five games on 32-of-71 shooting, including 12-of-27 from the arc.

3. Bulls G Jimmy Butler shot 3-of-10 against the Wizards and is shooting 12-of-44 over his past four games.

PREDICTION: Bulls 104, Celtics 96