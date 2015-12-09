Preview: Bulls at Celtics

Coming off a promising road trip, the Boston Celtics look to extend their three-game home winning streak on Wednesday when they take on the Chicago Bulls. The Celtics capped a 3-2 road trip, which included a narrow loss at San Antonio, with a 111-93 rout of New Orleans on Monday to match their high-water mark this season at three games over .500.

The backcourt tandem of Isaiah Thomas and Avery Bradley continued to shine, combining for 33 points while burying 7-of-9 from 3-point range, compared to zero points for New Orleans’ starting guards. “That’s very dominant. I didn’t know that,” Thomas told reporters when informed of the 33-0 margin. “We played a pretty good game, I guess.” Thomas has played plenty of good games this season and is averaging 22 points, 7.3 assists and 1.3 turnovers in the last three. He will be taking aim at a Bulls unit that collapsed down the stretch in a 103-101 home loss to Phoenix on Monday, ending a four-game homestand with a second consecutive loss.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Chicago, CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE BULLS (11-7): Chicago blew a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter against Phoenix, which came two nights after it allowed Charlotte to storm back in the closing moments to steal a win from the Bulls, prompting some soul-searching in the locker room. “We got to understand what’s going on. How bad do we want this?” Bulls center Pau Gasol told the media. “Because games like this and games like Charlotte you just can’t afford to lose. It’s a big difference winning those types of games and then losing them at the end of the season.” Gasol remains one of the constants, posting four straight double-doubles and six in his last seven games.

ABOUT THE CELTICS (12-9): Thomas is the stat sheet stuffer for Boston, but Bradley’s the one showing the greatest improvement, particularly as it relates to his perimeter game. The six-year pro hit 16-of-31 3-pointers during the five-game road trip and has made at least two triples in nine consecutive contests, starting with a 7-of-14 effort at Brooklyn on Nov. 22. A 36 percent shooter from beyond the arc to begin the season, Bradley ranked ninth in the NBA at 45 percent and 11th in makes (49) entering Tuesday’s games.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Bulls G Derrick Rose is averaging 11 points on 34.1 percent shooting on the road.

2. Celtics C Jared Sullinger tied a career high with 20 rebounds against New Orleans.

3. Boston forces a league-high 18 turnovers per game, while Chicago ranks 28th with 11.9.

PREDICTION: Celtics 105, Bulls 100