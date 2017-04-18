Preview: Bulls at Celtics

Isaiah Thomas and the Boston Celtics will try to rebound from an emotional Game 1 loss when they continue their Eastern Conference first-round series with the visiting Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. Hours after learning that his sister died in a car accident in Washington, Thomas bravely led the Celtics with 33 points, but his team was dominated inside as the Bulls stole the opener 106-102 on Easter Sunday.

"We're never going to make excuses, but this is hard," center Al Horford told reporters. "This was difficult, and I felt like our guys really dealt with it best. We knew (Thomas) was hurting...we have a lot of respect for him that he was able to come out." Horford and his cohorts underneath will need to figure out a way to be competitive on the glass, as Chicago had a 53-36 rebounding advantage and hauled in 20 on the offensive end, including 16 in the first half. Jimmy Butler scored 23 of his 30 points in the second half and helped guard Thomas down the stretch. "We were so locked in all week," Butler told reporters. "We knew their stuff, just like they knew ours. But we executed extremely well. We haven't done that all season, but this is the right time to do it."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TNT, CSN Chicago, CSN New England (Boston)

ABOUT THE BULLS: Bobby Portis provided a huge lift for Chicago off the bench in Game 1 by recording 19 points, nine rebounds and two blocked shots in 29 minutes. "He was one of our new, young guys that hasn't had any playoff experience that I wasn't worried about," coach Fred Hoiberg told the media. "Because he's going to go out there and play with unbelievable confidence, he's going to play with swagger, he's just a kid that's going to go out there and lay it on the line." Veteran Dwyane Wade had 11 points and six assists in his fourth game back from an elbow injury and he will move into the top 25 in NBA history when he plays in his 168th career playoff game Tuesday.

ABOUT THE CELTICS: Coach Brad Stevens told reporters that he would let Thomas decide whether he wants to play Game 2 or be with family in Washington, stating: "Whatever he needs to do, he needs to do, and we'll help in any way." Regardless of the status of their leader, Boston needs more of a support system on the court, as six reserves combined to score 22 points on 8-of-22 shooting in Game 1. Starting forward Jae Crowder, who scored at least 11 points in 13 of his final 14 regular-season games, was limited to nine while shooting 4-for-12 on Sunday.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Chicago PG Rajon Rondo is averaging 14.4 points and nine assists in 95 playoff games, compared to 10.7 and 8.5 in his career during the regular season.

2. Thomas took 12 of Boston's 19 foul shots in Game 1.

3. Bulls F Nikola Mirotic shot 1-for-9 and missed all five of his 3-point tries Sunday.

PREDICTION: Celtics 107, Bulls 105