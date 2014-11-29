Rose, Noah lift Bulls past Celtics

BOSTON -- Chicago coach Tom Thibodeau couldn’t be sure until just before game time whether the Bulls would have Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah for Friday’s game against the Boston Celtics.

Both worked out before the game. Both played. Both contributed heavily to Chicago’s 109-102 comeback victory over the Celtics.

”You can’t say enough about the way Jo played, his activity, the rebounding, blocked shots, multiple-effort plays. You could see he’s got his bounce,“ Thibodeau said after Noah had 15 points, 14 rebounds, six blocked shots and six assists in the win. ”I felt it’s been like that for a while now ... it’s good to see him playing like that.

“I thought Derrick was great.”

Rose, the star guard coming off missing almost two complete seasons with knee surgeries and battling injuries and doubts from people about how much he is willing to endure to play, had 21 points, four assists and four rebounds in almost 28 minutes. This after he played 10 minutes against Denver the other night.

”The thing for Derrick is he’s got to keep building,“ Thibodeau said. ”Honestly, I looked at the 10 minutes as a positive, back to back, he’s out there. I looked at the last two days, he’s practicing and practicing hard, so he plays better. That’s going to happen -- that’s how he’s going to shake the rust off.

Related Coverage Preview: Bulls at Celtics

“I just want him to keep building -- that’s what I want him to do. He’s got to be out there in order to do that.”

Rose said, “I feel good. I‘m still trying to take my time and get a feel for the game. I didn’t have to do too much in the fourth quarter and we were able to get the win.”

The Bulls (10-6) were down by 16 in the first half, caught up and then trailed by nine in the fourth quarter but came on to even their record on their current seven-game road trip to 3-3.

The loss was the third straight for Boston (4-9) and their fifth straight at home.

Bulls swingman Jimmy Butler, who has been playing like an All-Star, tied the score with two free throws with 1:20 left and then put his team ahead with two more with 50.4 seconds on the clock. Noah then blocked a shot at one end and hit one of his outside set shots with 24.4 seconds left, giving the Bulls their largest lead.

Boston forward Jared Sullinger, who had 23 points and nine rebounds, then missed two free throws and forward Pau Gasol iced the game with two free throws.

The Celtics, who led by nine with 3:14 left in the third quarter, scored 11 points in the fourth quarter, five in the final 6:20 and none in the final 2:30 -- with guard Rajon Rondo throwing up a variety of misses. He also missed two free throws with 1:04 left and is 9 of 28 (32.1 percent) from the line for the year.

“It’s very frustrating, in particular this game,” Rondo said of his free throw woes. “If I make my free throws, I think we win this game.”

He also missed seven of his shots from the field in the fourth quarter, as the Celtics faded again.

“Some nights it’s defense, some nights it’s offense, but regardless of what the excuse is, we have to find a way to get a win,” Rondo said.

Gasol, who was just 6 of 19 from the floor, had 15 points and 15 rebounds and Butler scored 22 points -- and 79 in the last three games.

“Pau missed bunnies; he makes those shots all the time. The thing I loved is he played a great game without shooting the ball well,” Thibodeau said. “His rebounding was terrific. Just his presence.”

Guard Avery Bradley had 18 points for the Celtics, and Rondo finished with eight points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Forward Brandon Bass came off the Boston bench with 16 points and nine rebounds.

”It“s frustrating,” Sullinger said. “Nobody likes to lose, so it’s frustrating.”

NOTES: The Celtics debuted their third uniforms -- gray with sleeves, which have not gotten great reaction from the fans. ... While G Derrick Rose and C Joakim Noah were able to play, the Bulls were still missing F Taj Gibson, sidelined since Nov. 21, because of an ankle sprain. ... Boston coach Brad Stevens indicated rookie G Marcus Smart, out with a sprained ankle, suffered a setback in practice on Wednesday. ... Smart, in street clothes, gave a Thanksgiving welcome to the fans before the game. ... The Bulls end their road trip at Brooklyn on Sunday and the Celtics host the San Antonio Spurs the same day. ... Several Bruins players, who had a night game Friday, were doing various workouts in the hallway before the basketball game.