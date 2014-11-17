Preview: Bulls at Clippers

Derrick Rose is unlikely to be in uniform when the Chicago Bulls open a seven-game road trip by visiting the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday. Rose injured his left hamstring Thursday after previously missing time with two sore ankles and once again will miss a showdown with Los Angeles point guard Chris Paul. Chicago is 5-0 on the road, while the Clippers are 4-2 at home after recording a 120-107 win over the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

The Bulls are being overly cautious with Rose, who has struggled with injuries, and coach Tom Thibodeau defended the handling of the point guard. “Look, he was out for 2 1/2 years,” Thibodeau told reporters. “So you’re coming back, you’re playing in a physical game. So there’s going to be some times where he gets banged up a little bit.” Rose last played against the Clippers in December 2011 and hasn’t matched up against Paul since he joined Los Angeles.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV, CSN Chicago, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles)

ABOUT THE BULLS (7-3): Guard Jimmy Butler is stepping up as a potent offensive force and has five 20-point outings while averaging a team-best 21.3 points. He scored a career-best 32 points in Saturday’s 99-90 loss to Indiana and is taking advantage of his opportunities to be a go-to guy despite being disappointed Chicago didn’t emerge victorious against the Pacers. “I scored the ball but we didn’t win,” Butler told reporters. “That’s all that matters. Points don’t win you championships.”

ABOUT THE CLIPPERS (5-3): While Paul had 32 points and nine assists against Phoenix, the undisputed hero was center DeAndre Jordan, who had season highs for rebounds (18) and blocked shots (seven) while scoring 12 points. “He was everywhere,” Los Angeles coach Doc Rivers told reporters. “His energy was amazing. He was a one-man wrecking crew – I don’t know how many blocked shots he had, but it felt like he had 30.” The Chicago game will mark the 249th consecutive game Jordan has played, tying Freeman Williams for third-longest streak in Clippers’ history.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Clippers have won the past four meetings, including two victories last season by an average of 28 points.

2. The game in Los Angeles begins Chicago’s annual circus trip and the Bulls won’t play at home again until Dec. 2.

3. Clippers SG Jamal Crawford is just 5-for-20 over the past two games.

PREDICTION: Clippers 95, Bulls 94