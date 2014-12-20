Bulls 103, Grizzlies 97: Jimmy Butler had 31 points and 10 rebounds and Nikola Mirotic recorded career highs of 27 points and six 3-point baskets as visiting Chicago stymied Memphis.

Aaron Brooks scored 17 points as the Bulls won despite missing Derrick Rose (virus) and Taj Gibson (ankle) for the second straight night. Joakim Noah had 10 points and 13 rebounds and Pau Gasol collected 11 rebounds for Chicago.

Mike Conley scored 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter for the Grizzlies, who dropped to 12-2 at home. Beno Udrih added 15 points, Marc Gasol contributed 13 points and 10 rebounds and Vince Carter tallied 10 points.

The Bulls led by 10 points early in the fourth quarter before the Grizzlies moved within 95-92 on Gasol’s basket with 28.7 seconds remaining. A 3-pointer by Conley pulled Memphis within two with 13.8 seconds left but E’Twaun Moore and Butler each hit two free throws to seal it as Chicago improved to 12-4 on the road.

Mirotic scored 15 first-half points to help the Bulls to a 51-43 lead at the break. Chicago’s lead reached 14 on Mike Dunleavy’s basket with 4:52 left in the third quarter before Memphis trimmed its deficit to 73-66 entering the final stanza.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Butler has recorded back-to-back 30 point outings after tallying 35 against the New York Knicks on Thursday. … Grizzlies PF Zach Randolph had 12 rebounds but only scored eight points. … Mirotic didn’t miss from 3-point range while Chicago was 10-of-26 overall and Memphis was 2-of-13.