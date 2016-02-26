Preview: Bulls at Hawks

The Chicago Bulls’ reserves are stepping up with some of the stars ailing and have led the team to three straight wins. Doug McDermott, Taj Gibson and company will try to push that winning streak to four when the Bulls visit the Atlanta Hawks on Friday.

Chicago is without center Joakim Noah (shoulder), forward Nikola Mirotic (abdomen) and guard Jimmy Butler (knee) for the time being, and guard Derrick Rose (hamstring, day-to-day) joined the players in street clothes on Wednesday. All-Star center Pau Gasol (illness) was a game-time decision on Wednesday as well but battled through and nearly pulled off a triple-double with 10 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists in a 109-104 triumph over the Washington Wizards. The Hawks are percentage points behind the Bulls in the battle for the No. 6 spot in the Eastern Conference but are moving in the opposite direction with three consecutive losses. Atlanta has had three full days off since Monday’s home loss to the Golden State Warriors to iron out the kinks.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPN, CSN Chicago, FSN Southeast (Atlanta)

ABOUT THE BULLS (30-26): Gibson and E’Twaun Moore led the way with 17 points apiece on Wednesday as Chicago balanced out the scoring with the stars out. “Really, really proud of the guys for stepping up and finding a way,” Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg told reporters. “We’ve got four or five of our main guys out, our rotation guys, and you have to have everybody step up and be ready to play. And that’s why you practice, that’s why you put in the extra time - is for opportunities and moments like this.” McDermott added 14 points and is averaging 20 over the last three games.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (31-27): Atlanta is having trouble executing at the end of games since the All-Star break, resulting in three tight losses. The Hawks went into the fourth quarter with a lead before falling 115-111 at home to Miami on Feb. 19 and lost in double-overtime the next night to the Milwaukee Bucks. Atlanta battled all the way back from a 23-point deficit against the NBA-best Warriors on Monday but fell apart down the stretch in a 102-92 loss that dropped the team to 0-3 on a five-game homestand.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. Hawks G/F Kent Bazemore is averaging four points on 22.9 percent shooting in the last five games.

2. Moore is averaging 20.5 points on 18-of-30 from the field in the last two contests.

3. Atlanta took the first two meetings this season by an average of 19 points.

PREDICTION: Hawks 106, Bulls 99