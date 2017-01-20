Preview: Bulls at Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have experienced a lot of recent success against the visiting Chicago Bulls and look to post their sixth consecutive win in the series in Friday's meeting. The Hawks have been a hot squad but were derailed badly on Wednesday, when they suffered a 118-95 road loss against the Detroit Pistons.

Atlanta won nine of 10 games and was playing well in all facets before falling behind 42-18 after one quarter against Detroit and taking a severe beating. The Hawks have the opportunity to get right back on a roll with the Chicago contest marking the opener of a stretch in which five of six are at home. The Bulls can't seem to get in a sustained rhythm and lost for the fourth time in six games when they suffered a humbling 99-98 home loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday. "Same mistakes over and over again," Chicago star Jimmy Butler told reporters. "Eventually, I figure we will learn as a team -- it's about the personnel out there on the floor. We have to be better. Otherwise, we'll keep getting the same outcome every single time."

TV: 8 p.m. ET, WGN (Chicago), FSN Southeast

ABOUT THE BULLS (21-22): Veteran shooting guard Dwyane Wade repeatedly points out there is plenty of season remaining but he certainly is getting tired of reciting the same spiel. "You can't keep getting stressed out or frustrated over and over; it is what is right now," Wade told reporters. "Halfway through the season, 21-22, we've been going through this all year. I'm too old to be getting frustrated and stressed out by all this. We'll get back in the next two days and try to figure out how to get a win over Atlanta on the road and move on." Wade is shooting just 38.9 percent from the field in January while averaging 18.8 points.

ABOUT THE HAWKS (24-18): Atlanta signed Dwight Howard to a three-year contract last offseason but apparently might not be all that committed to the veteran center. Rumors erupted that the New Orleans Pelicans approached the Hawks about acquiring Howard and Atlanta initially was receptive before deciding not to continue discussions. Howard should be fresh against the Chicago after sitting out Monday for rest and playing only 21 minutes in Wednesday's blowout loss to the Pistons.

BUZZER BEATERS

1. The Hawks posted a 115-107 win on Nov. 9 despite 39 points by Butler.

2. Atlanta signed veteran SG Gary Neal and opened a roster spot by trading G Mo Williams to the Denver Nuggets.

3. Chicago PF Taj Gibson (ankle) is expected to return after a one-game absence.

PREDICTION: Hawks 102, Bulls 98