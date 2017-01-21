Hawks continue to dominate Bulls

ATLANTA -- The Atlanta Hawks bounced back from a lopsided loss at Detroit two nights earlier by extending their dominance against the Chicago Bulls.

The Hawks, who got off to a blistering shooting start, led by 29 points at halftime and 30 going into the fourth quarter en route to extending their winning streak against the Bulls to six games with a 102-93 victory Friday night.

Point guard Dennis Schroder had 25 points and six assists as the Hawks (25-18) won for the 10th time in their past 12 games.

"We played great the first three quarters," said Schroder, who was rushed back in after the Chicago reserves went on a fourth-quarter blitz against the Atlanta bench. "The fourth quarter, it happens. We got the win, which is what counts."

"It was more than a little bit of a comeback," Hawks forward Thabo Sefolosha said. "We have a back-to-back, so we wanted to rest some guys. It was tough position for the guys who came in with that big of a lead."

The Bulls' six straight losses to the Hawks is their longest active regular-season streak against any opponent. Their last victory against Atlanta came in April of 2015.

Forward Paul Millsap had 14 points and nine rebounds for the Hawks, while center Dwight Howard had 11 points and six rebounds.

All 13 Hawks had played by the start of the fourth quarter, when the Bulls bench cut a lead that had been 34 points in the third down to as few as five points with a minute to play.

The Bulls (21-23) outscored the Hawks 36-15 in the fourth quarter, but the damage was done.

"It's disappointing the way we came out of the gate turning the ball over and not getting in any kind of defensive stance," Chicago coach Fred Hoiberg said. "We didn't make it difficult for them at all, not providing any resistance against them.

"We had eight turnovers in the first quarter and over 20 through three (quarters). You're not going to win any games playing like that."

All-Star Jimmy Butler had 17 of his 19 points in the first half for the Bulls, but the other starters struggled. Dwyane Wade had just four points, making only 2 of 10 shots.

The Hawks, who trailed 42-18 after the first quarter in the 118-95 loss at Detroit on Wednesday, enjoyed a complete turnaround against the Bulls.

Schroder, pushing the action from the start, scored 10 early points and the Hawks led 35-13 when Tim Hardaway Jr. banked in a long 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer.

The Hawks made 15 of 19 shots in the opening quarter, even outdoing the Pistons' hot shooting start in the previous game.

The Atlanta lead was 65-36 at halftime and the Hawks had shot 67.6 percent, including 8 of 12 3-point attempts. The Bulls in contrast, missed their first 11 3-pointers and were 3 of 17 from behind the arc at intermission.

"It was a good bounce-back effort from the other night," Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

The Hawks led 87-57 after three quarters and reserves played the rest of the way, with the Chicago bench making the final score respectable with a 36-15 fourth-quarter advantage.

"With the back-to-back, it would be great to keep you guys' minutes as low as possible, leave some in the tank," Budenholzer said. "But it was a strange fourth quarter."

Three players reached double figures off the bench for the Bulls, with Jerian Grant scoring 12 points.

"(The Hawks) shot over 70 percent in that first quarter and you dig yourself such a big hole that it is impossible to dig yourself out," Hoiberg said. "I give our bench all the credit in the world for fighting and playing the right way, with enthusiasm."

NOTES: Bulls G/F Jimmy Butler was voted an Eastern Conference starter and will make his third straight All-Star Game appearance on Feb. 19 at New Orleans. ... F Taj Gibson returned to the Bulls' lineup after sitting out a game with a sore left ankle. ... Hawks C/F Mike Muscala missed his third straight game with a sprained left ankle and is doubtful to play against Philadelphia on Saturday in Atlanta. He was hurt shortly after entering the game last Sunday against Milwaukee when he stepped on the foot of G Dennis Schroder. ... The Bulls return to Chicago to play Sacramento on Saturday. ... The Hawks have three home games in four days, with the Los Angeles Clippers playing Monday in Atlanta. ... The Bulls and Hawks play in Chicago next Wednesday.